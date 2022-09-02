Football season is back in Lawrence County and Week Zero is now in the history books. I’m going to be covering some of the odds and ends on the gridiron.
Who came out successful on the season opener? Were there twists and shockers? Did the Canton High football team find its way to Union?
Buckle up, folks.
Odds: Seven and Oh?
The Wilmington High football team had the Friday night lights moved to Saturday due to the continuing struggle of lacking PIAA officials.
Aside from a scheduling change, the family rivalry between two head coaches remained the same. Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian faced off against his father-in-law and Sharpsville coach, Paul Piccirilli, for the seventh time.
The result was different for the Blue Devils this time after they cruised to a 23-0 victory against Wilmington. Piccirilli can finally talk about defeating his son-in-law’s team during a family dinner even if Phillian can talk about the same thing six times more.
I guess seven is a lucky number after all.
Ends: First year, first win?
The first season victory for a first-year coach might end speculations right then and there.
Three new faces led their teams onto the field on Aug. 26. Stacy Robinson, Kim Niedbala and Dan Bradley are first-year head coaches for New Castle, Union and Ellwood City Lincoln football, respectively.
Out of the three coaches, only Robinson stood victorious on Friday. The Red Hurricane posted a final score of 49-0 against Summit Academy.
Niedbala and Bradley’s season openers were not successful.
Union suffered a 31-18 nonconference loss against Canton (which had a 4 1/2 hour trek, one way). Ellwood City traveled to Brentwood and came up short in a 34-21 loss.
Now, the Scotties and Ellwood City are set to face off against each other Friday night. Either Niedbala or Bradley will emerge victorious for the first time as a new coach at the expense of the other.
Odds and ends: The day the music didn’t die
The one Lawrence County football team missing from the opening of the 2022 season was Mohawk. If you haven’t heard by now, the Warriors’ varsity and junior varsity football team program has been made inactive for the foreseeable future due to the District Attorney and the school’s administration investigation into hazing allegations.
It seemed like the Mohawk cheerleading squad and the band were out of luck in their own regard due to this issue. For the band, it seemed like the day the music died but that was changed thanks to Union Area Band inviting them to perform alongside them at halftime.
Union was originally scheduled to play against Mohawk on Friday, but then was forced to scramble to find another opponent in the few days leading up to kickoff.
Amongst all the chaos, it’s nice to see a musical moment shared that could have originally become mute. And if you know me, I’m a sucker for music.
As the Townes Van Zandt track, “For the Sake of the Song,” goes:
“Oh, maybe she just has to sing for the sake of the song. and who do I think that I am to decide that she’s wrong?”
