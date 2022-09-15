By the time you're reading this, I'll probably be sleeping in or just waking up. Then, coffee is bound to boil and I'll be taking a shower with "Eat the Rich" by Motörhead playing on loop in the background.
"Sittin' down in the restaurant, tell the waiter just what you want...has brown and bacon strips."
Breakfast will probably be my first thought of the day, not football. Breakfast is a rarity in my life.
Due to some transpositional changes in my schedule, I will drive on down Route 422 and cover two Lawrence County teams colliding on Saturday. Union will open up conference play at Shenango's Homecoming game and I'll be there.
Before I start preparing my breakfast plans, I'll get into some more odds and ends around the Lawrence County gridirons.
ENDS: ON THE ROAD AGAIN
Friday marks the actual start of conference play and a lot of Lawrence County teams will be hitting the highways and byways.
The Red Hurricane (1-2) is en route to West Allegheny (3-0) and Ellwood City Lincoln (1-2) will be going to Freedom (1-2). Both coaches for New Castle and Ellwood City, Stacy Robinson and Dan Bradley, have proven they can bring home the W in their first year with the team.
Now, they have to prove to themselves they can bring home the conference W. Some would say nonconference play doesn't count or matter.
I beg to differ. It matters to the endpoint of knowing that you can actually find a victory before the important games.
The lone team remaining in Lawrence County on Friday will be Mohawk (0-1) and they are taking on Riverside (1-1). The Warriors are still without coach Tim McCutcheon and a couple of those (important/not important) nonconference games are not under their belt due to the program being on hold the first two weeks due to hazing allegations.
ODDS: TRADITIONS / RITUALS / SUPERSTITIONS
Speaking of Friday night lights, Wilmington will be on the road as well. The Greyhounds (2-1) will face off against Hickory (2-1).
I sometimes get into the oddities of sport and ask around for weird traditions, rituals and superstitions. Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian told me the team holds dinner every night before the big game.
That's the tradition he told me about for the Greyhounds. I immediately thought of vikings, it's something you'd equate to when reading Beowulf in high school.
What better way to get ready for battle than a feast the night before? Now I'm thinking about breakfast again.
ENDS: A NEW REASON TO PLAY
The season may be over for Neshannock's Peyton Weaver but that isn't stopping the community from supporting the young man.
Weaver suffered a compound fracture while playing against Laurel on Sept. 2. The Red Zone and Mary Ann Huff helped organize a t-shirt sale to support Weaver.
Since the undefeated Neshannock (3-0) doesn't hit the road until Saturday to take on Western Beaver (3-0), the shirts will be sold and handed out on Friday at noon and they will say: "Play for Peyton" with a splash background of a player with his number, 31, on the shirt and the Neshannock logo.
What a better reason to play the game you love than for the teammates who cannot.
ODDS AND ENDS: MISSING: HAVE YOU SEEN ME?
I think that covers just about everyone on the gridiron this weekend.
Wait...where are is Laurel going, Cody?
Nowhere.
Yes, just like myself, the Spartans can kick their feet up and relax this Friday and maybe get a good breakfast to boot. Laurel has a bye week and I'm curious as to why.
Maybe the odds were just in their favor. The end game for Laurel is to get some rest and relaxation in and prepare for Union next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.