Fifty-two years. I don’t even have 52 years of life under my belt.
I’d think of myself lucky to see the age of 52. What if you went 52 years with a drought?
Now I’ve got that Marty Robbins song, “Cool Water” stuck in my head.
A drought of not even tasting WPIAL gold, let alone silver, was ended by the Mohawk High baseball team on June 1 at the Wild Things Park.
When the WPIAL Class 3A championship game ended, I talked to head coach Nick Maiorano and he told me that for 52 years a boys program at Mohawk had never reached a championship game.
I had to delve deeper because, like I’ve written before and I’ll probably write again, I’m no Lawrence County historian.
Let’s get to the technicality of this all and address the elephant in the room here, people. Fifty-two years does not constitute the Mohawk track and field team’s success.
Track and Field tasted WPIAL gold in 1988, ‘89, ‘90, ‘91, ‘92 and ‘94. The Warriors also were WPIAL runners up in 1996.
The Warriors track and field team deserves credit and hopefully this clears the air.
The real meat and potatoes is a boys Mohawk team with five or more athletes all participating at once with a basketball, baseball, football, etc. haven’t been in the WPIAL championship since 1970.
The 1970 Warriors basketball team won the gold and were the first runner-up at state.
Excluding track and field, the Mohawk boys baseball team did something equally incredible and that was ending a drought of their own regard.
The WPIAL Class 3A runners up are: Geno Perry, Garrison Staph, Mason Hopper, Jackson Peters, A.J. Verdi, Cooper Vance, Stewart Ruby, Garrett Noble, Brady Harman, Jackson Chapman, Jacob Werner, Connor Hart, Lucas Cummings, Marc Conti, Aidan Bowser, J.C. Voss, Jared Kauffman, Keigan Hopper, Jay Wrona, J.J. Nail, Brady Pennington, Jack Andrews, Parker Harman and Gavin Uiselt.
