One season.
That’s all it took for the Union High girls basketball team to accomplish the previously unaccomplished for its program. The Lady Scots had a whiteboard in their team room with several goals outlined for the 2022-23 season.
After returning to Lawrence County with a crowd of supporters welcoming the team at the high school, the Lady Scots returned to the whiteboard to checkmark their final goal — winning the PIAA 1A championship.
The Union girls basketball team accomplished winning the program’s first WPIAL and PIAA title all in one season. That’s about as storybook of an ending any one of the four seniors on the roster could have asked for.
A popular consensus from the players and coach Nogay after winning state gold was that not a lot of people believed Union would reach the state championship.
A loss to last season’s PIAA Class 2A champions, Neshannock, set Union’s overall record in the season to 6-6 on Jan. 15. After that loss, Union would not be denied of their remaining goals.
Union went on to win 17 consecutive games, a section championship, a WPIAL championship and a PIAA championship after its loss to Neshannock.
Some would think the change in the program came out of thin air. I don’t think that’s the case at all.
The Lady Scots were denied a shot at a state title last season in the semifinals and would not be denied again. There were little changes even before the beginning of the Lady Scots’ season that could be noticed.
One of the first changes was the addition of Kim Niedbala as athletic director and his idea to have athletes from both the boys and girls teams workout together in the offseason. This only strengthened the community at large in my opinion.
Another change was losing senior starter Elise Booker after suffering an injury in the first scrimmage game of the season. This did not deter the Lady Scots.
Kylie Fruehstorfer, a sophomore, filled in for Booker’s role and it paid off big time. Fruehstorfer paced Union with 20 points in the WPIAL championship and 19 points in the PIAA championship.
One thing that won’t change for Union is they’ll be getting back Fruehstorfer.
One change that I noticed, and maybe it doesn’t have much of an influence on the team, is the atmosphere of games got a little more uplifting. If you know me, you know I’m a music freak.
I don’t own a TV. I own a record player.
Something struck me at the first Lady Scots home game I covered this season when I was writing down some notes at halftime. I thought to myself as the halftime music began, “This is a good jam.”
It was the classic track, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Then, the next track came on and I said to myself, “Oh, this is good Marvin Gaye track too.”
It was “Got To Give It Up,” by Gaye. By the time the final song that came on I was simply in awe and said to myself, “No <insert expletive here> way.” It sounded like “We’re Through,” by James Pants, but it could’ve easily been “We Rap More Mellow,” by The Younger Generation because Pants sampled that track to make “We’re Through.”
Whoever took over the music at Union needs their own championship title for best halftime soundtrack I’ve ever heard in Lawrence County.
One change after another change and one goal completed after another goal was the theme for the Lady Scots this season. Even the team’s mindset was that not of individuals but of as one unit. Like Nogay said many times, “We play for the U on our shirts and the U on our court.”
One just might be a magic number for the Lady Scots. For Nogay, his magic number is four.
Four seasons ago, Nogay entered as the new head coach for Union. At the beginning of his time as head coach Nogay had four freshmen, Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kendall Pruehs and Zoe Lepri, transform into four senior leaders after four years.
The real magic number is three. Three major goals accomplished in one season. The Union girls basketball team became the third Lawrence County team in history, the second for girls basketball programs, to claim a state title. The Lady Scots join rarified air with the New Castle boys’ 2014 state champions and the Neshannock girls’ 2022 state champions.
The first ever WPIAL and PIAA champions for Union’s girls program proved in just one season that, “There ain’t no mountain high enough,” for them.
