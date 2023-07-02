July is here, folks.
July holds a fondness in my heart. July makes the days shorter and nights longer; tolerable. July marks the birth of America and, coincidentally, my birthday is celebrated on the same day.
July is the month my father passed away. July is when I consider time for reflection on what kind of year it has been — not January 1.
In that reflection, I have something else to look back on, and that is the 2022-23 sports triumphs and heartbreaks that happened in Lawrence County.
Let’s reflect on some of the great sports moments that happened in Lawrence County this season.
THE GRIDIRON
I started working for the New Castle News’ sports staff back on Oct. 25, 2021, so I caught the tail end of the football season when I was hired. This year, I caught the whole thing.
I wrote a column about being in my local watering hole prior to the start of the gridiron season and someone mentioning that, “Summer is over,” and I shouted back, “Football season is here. It’s my busy season,” in homage to James Gandolfini’s most iconic character Tony Soprano.
From the first kickoff to the last pitch of the scholastic athletic season, you can relatively hear me say, “I gotta take that. It’s my busy season.”
Union High football had a very busy season and revitalization with the introduction of Kim Niedbala as the school’s new head coach and athletic director. Niedbala helped bring out more players to the Scotties’ roster and brought the student-athletes together as a whole with practices held with every student athlete included.
Union captured WPIAL gold outright for the first time in the program’s history on Black Friday at Acrisure Stadium. The team would go on to visit the state championship for the first time in the program’s history and walked away with silver.
For the Scotties, it was the highest of highs. For Mohawk, issues plagued the team before a kickoff could commence.
Hazing allegations plagued the Warriors and the program went inactive on Aug. 19. Ironically, its season opener was against the Scotties. That was canceled, which left Union scrambling to find an opponent.
Mohawk would return to action and make it to the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs before being knocked off by McGuffey. McGuffey High School is not far from my childhood home and my mother actually works at McGuffey, to add more irony to the story.
THE HARDWOOD
The start of basketball season is a good indicator to pull out the heavy jackets from your closet. There were heartbreakers with the 2021-22 state championship contenders and a new champion emerging in their place.
The New Castle boys and Neshannock girls basketball teams were eyeing a return to the big dance, but both teams came up short. The Red Hurricane jumped up to the 6A classification for the new season, found déjà vu in taking silver at the WPIAL championship and fell in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals against Reading.
New Castle wasn’t the only Lawrence County basketball team that jumped up a classification this year. The Lady Lancers, the 2022 PIAA Class 2A champions, jumped up to 3A and struggled to return to the WPIAL championship after being defeated in the semifinals by section and Lawrence County rival Laurel.
If you know by now, it’s all about the U.
Union’s girls basketball team was the lone contender from Lawrence County at the PIAA championships, and it was the team’s first visit to the big dance. After riding a high from winning their first WPIAL championship, the Lady Scots used that momentum to bring them to the program’s first PIAA championship, too.
The Lady Scots are now the second girls basketball program from Lawrence County to bring home state gold. The first was Neshannock’s 2021-22 team.
Speaking of Union...
THE DIAMOND
There’s a taste of rarified air when you make it to a state championship game. The Union girls basketball team answered the bell and it seemed like Union’s softball team was looking to repeat what happened in March.
The quest to become undeniable, again, came up short with the Union softball team reaching the big dance and ending up with silver. It was their first time, albeit, showing up to the dance so that’s nothing to hang a head about.
Six Union players — Mia Preuhs, Bella Cameron, Chloe Confer, Olivia Benedict, Maddie Settle and Addie Nogay — saw program firsts in both basketball and softball this season. The kicker is all six will be returning next year.
For every moment of triumph, there is heartbreak. For Neshannock’s softball team, a historic run was cut short of a chance to defend their 2022 PIAA 2A gold and reach an undefeated streak of 50 consecutive wins.
The Lady Lancers fell to Everett in the semifinals and were just shy of victory 49. But, they claimed back-to-back WPIAL gold and made history with the longest known undefeated streak in the WPIAL.
Sometimes in heartbreak there are still triumphant feats.
MOVING FORWARD
There’s still more to reflect on, and as one door opens, another must close. The New Castle News’ sports staff will be deliberating on who the Lawrence County athletes of the year will be, and that comes next.
For now, I’m going to kick back, put The Valdons’, “Whatcha Gonna Do,” on loop and relax. I have a birthday to celebrate.
(Cody Pattison is an award-winning sports writer for the New Castle News.)
