Neleh Nogay stood out in her first season on Fordham University’s softball team and earned multiple honors — and rightfully so.
The freshman outfielder and Neshannock High graduate earned First Team NFCA All-Region honors. Nogay also was named First Team All-Conference and All-Rookie honors in the Atlantic 10.
Nogay became the eighth player in the program to be selected to the First Team as a true freshman. Nogay started all 21 league games and all 44 contests she appeared in for the Lady Rams.
The Division I standout wrapped up league play by leading the Atlantic 10 with a .500 average and a team-high 34 hits and nine steals. She also scored 17 runs for the Lady Rams.
Nogay finished the 2023 season with a .397 batting average — the fifth highest batting average in a season in Fordham’s history. She recorded 25 runs, 52 hits, six RBIs, a slugging percentage of .420 and 15 stolen bases.
In April, Nogay received two Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors and was named team MVP at the conclusion of Fordham’s season.
Other Lawrence County graduates have gone on to noteworthy accomplishments this spring. They include:
SOFTBALL
•Union High graduate Sarah Seamans was given numerous honors for the 2023 season while competing at Pitt. Seamans took 2023 Rawlings Golden Glove, Second Team Mid-Atlantic All-Region and Third Team All-ACC honors. The Rawlings Golden Glove award, given by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, recognizes the top nine defensive players in their respective position. This is the second year the award has been given out and Seamans is the first Pitt softball player to receive the honor. The fifth-year graduate student started all 49 games for the Lady Panthers at first base and recorded a .997 fielding percentage. She had just one error with a total of 318 chances. Seamans holds the third-most putouts in the ACC with 300 puts and also produced 17 assists and helped with 16 double plays. The Division I first baseman received third team all-ACC honors after batting a career-high .385 (60 for 156) for the season. Seamans was .355 (27 for 76), in conference play. Seamans led the Lady Panthers with 13 home runs for the 2023 season and ended her tenure with the fifth-most career home runs in the program’s history at 31.
•Mackenzie Latess, a Laurel graduate and two-time WPIAL Class 2A softball champion, had an impressive season for Westminster’s softball team. The first baseman wrapped up the season with First Team PAC honors, which was her third year in a row receiving honors. She also took Academic All District Team, PAC SAAC Scholar Athlete for May and Third Team Academic All-American honors. Latess was the lone player from the PAC to win Academic All-American honors and the first of three in Westminster’s history since Lisa Luckmeier was named First Team College Division selection in 1996.
Latess finished the season with a batting average of .433, 16 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 60 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She ranks second in sacrifice flies (7) and and fourth in RBIs (60) in Division III. Latess is the all-time leader in RBIs (152) and doubles (46) in the program’s history.
Brooke Atkins and Mia Greco, Laurel and Neshannock graduates, respectively, were teammates with Latess. Atkins was .441 at the plate with 64 hits, 41 runs, nine RBIs and an on-base percentage of .457. Greco posted eight RBIs, 11 runs, 13 hits one home run and an average of .245.
• New Castle High graduate Rachel Zona earned first-team All-PAC honors. The Grove City College third baseman finished up her sophomore season with a .397 batting average. Zona produced a .500 on-base percentage and had three triples. Zona led the Lady Wolverines with a slugging percentage of .630 and an on-base percentage of .481 in a total of 20 conference games. Zona also received PAC Hitter of the Week honors in softball for the week of April 3-9.
Playing alongside Zona was teammate Jonalyn Wharry, a New Castle graduate. Wharry made her collegiate debut on March 9, but was sidelined due to injury in the northern portion of the 2023 season.
• Mia Edwards, a Shenango graduate, finished her sophomore year at Colgate University with an ERA of 3.85 in the circle. Edwards started 2 of 19 games she appeared in for the Lady Raiders and recorded 19 strikeouts.
• Paige Shaftic, a New Castle graduate, posted a batting average of .321 with 14 runs, 17 hits and two RBIs. She had a slugging percentage of .358 and an on-base percentage of .368.
• Bekah Valenti finished her freshman season on the diamond at Carlow University. The Laurel graduate recorded a batting average of .278 with five runs, five hits and one RBI.
• Juliana Evans, a freshman at Allegheny College, didn’t see action on the diamond. Evans is a graduate of New Castle.
BASEBALL
• Thiel College’s Ethan Bintrim and Nick Jacobs were named to the PAC Spring Academic Honor Roll. They were two of 69 student-athletes from Thiel to be given the honors. Jacobs, a Union graduate, had a batting average of .309, 13 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and a slugging percentage of .469 for the 2023 season. Bintrim, a Shenango graduate, had 12 appearances on the mound with a 2-1 record and struck out 17 batters. Bintrim had a batting average of .280, 49 hits, one home run, 18 RBIs and slugging percentage of .383. Also playing alongside Bintrim and Jacobs was Shenango graduate Gabe Yanssens. Yanssens had a batting average of .188 in his freshman year and made three hits, two runs and an on-base percentage of .235.
• Cooper Vance finished his freshman year at Eastern Michigan University. Vance played 18 games and started in six for the Eagles. He had a batting average of .185 with eight runs, five hits, three RBIs and an on-base percentage of .371. Vance currently plays for the Michigan Monarch in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.
• Union High graduates and brothers Jake and Nick Vitale wrapped up their season on Westminster’s baseball team. Jake Vitale, a sophomore, was given honorable mention for the 2023 All-PAC Pitcher. He was third in the PAC with 77 recorded strikeouts and had a career-high 11 strikeouts in one game against Chatham in April. Jake Vitale pitched 65 2/3 innings this season for the Titans — which was the most innings pitched for the program. Nick Vitale, a freshman, was recovering from a shoulder injury and also plays for the 3B Barons, a summer collegiate league team, as a catcher. He is second on the team with doubles (3). Jake Vitale also plays for the 3B Barons as a pitcher.
Playing alongside the Vitale brothers at Westminster are Ryan Gibbons (Ellwood City Lincoln) and Robert King (Union). Gibbons had 11 appearances on the mound with a record of 1-4 and pitched 30 strikeouts in 2023. King made seven appearances on the hill this season and posted a record of 1-0 with an ERA of 1.04.
• Mohawk graduate Brett Bobin played in 47 games for PennWest California and started 44 of them. Bobin posted a batting average of .318 and had 50 hits, 16 runs scored, 28 RBIs, one home run and an on-base percentage of .368.
Playing alongside Bobin for the Vulcans was Nathan Meeks, a Union graduate, who had a good showing for PennWest California’s baseball team this season. The infielder had 37 putouts and a fielding percentage of .913. Meeks posted a batting average of .301 with 44 hits, two home runs, 19 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .397 for the Vulcans.
• Tyler Staub, a Union graduate, capped off his first season on the diamond at Bryant and Stratton. The freshman had three appearances on the mound with a total of five strikeouts and an ERA of 2.57. At the plate, Staub had a .225 average with 18 hits, 13 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 17 runs scored.
• Grove City’s Shane Cato, a Shenango graduate, recorded a batting average of .316, 37 hits, 28 hits, four home runs, 39 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .479 in his sophomore season.
• New Castle graduate Alex Fee wrapped up his career with Geneva College on the diamond. Fee started 35 games in left field. He had a batting average of .267 with 16 runs and six RBIs, while stealing 2-of-3 bases. Fee recorded a .385 on-base percentage. Fee helped defeat Waynesburg in a comeback win after hitting a walk-off single.
Playing alongside Fee was Ellwood City graduate Ashton Wilson. Wilson, a freshman outfielder, played eight games in the 2023 season and had a batting average of .250 with five runs, three hits and an on-base percentage of .400.
• Benny Dottle and Frankie DeLuca finished up their junior seasons for Chatham University’s baseball team. Dottle, a graduate of Shenango, received First Team All-PAC honors and had one appearance on the mound and grabbed the win. Dottle recorded a .382 batting average with 23 runs scored, 34 hits, 10 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .494. DeLuca, a Neshannock graduate, had 76 putouts and a .949 fielding percentage. DeLuca recorded a .215 batting average with 41 runs, 69 hits and 41 RBIs.
• Brayden Cartwright, a New Castle graduate and senior catcher at Allegheny College, tallied a .267 average, 12 hits, six RBIs and a slugging percentage of .333.
• Robert Herr, a sophomore at Slippery Rock University and a Laurel graduate, started 10 of 15 games played in the field and made 15 appearances on the mound including three starts. Herr primarily played in the outfield for The Rock. He produced a .300 batting average with nine hits, eight runs, eight RBIs and had a .353 on-base percentage. Herr’s record on the hill was 3-1 with an ERA of 4.08 with 25 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings of action. He held opponents to a .229 batting average and did not allow an earned run in his first five relief appearances of the season (8 1/3 IP). He allowed just one run in a 5-1 win at Mansfield in 5 1/3 innings. Herr, as a reliever on the mound, allowed just four of 11 inherited runners to score.
• Freshman Josh Prossen started his freshman year with Saint Vincent College, but didn’t see action on the diamond. Prossen graduated from Neshannock.
• Will Shafer, a Laurel graduate, posted an ERA of 24.24 for Youngstown State University after going 0-3 with 12 appearances on the mound. He produced 11 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.
• Brett Pitzer, a Mohawk graduate, started 20 of 24 games for Clarion University and recorded a batting average of .263 with 15 hits, eight runs and seven RBIs. Playing alongside Pitzer was Isaac Schleich.
Schleich, a Wilmington graduate, finished his freshman year at Clarion University with an ERA of 6.23. He made eight appearances with a record of 1-1. Schleich threw 14 strikeouts and kept batters to an average of .307.
• Anthony Ryan, a Shenango graduate and catcher for Malone University, posted 134 putouts to create a .987 fielding percentage. Ryan created a batting average of .300 in the 2023 season with 30 runs, 54 hits, one home run and 34 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .375.
• Mohawk graduate Brady Harmon finished up his freshman season on the mound for West Liberty University. Harmon appeared on the hill for 11 games and started three. He posted a record of 0-1 with nine strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. Harmon ended the season with an ERA of 7.97.
• Logan Ayres graduated from Laurel and took his expertise to Gannon University. The freshman pitcher has no recorded stats from Gannon. Tyler Kammerer, a Shenango graduate, is listed on Chipola College’s roster, but has no individual stats listed.
• Penn State-Shenango’s baseball team has several Lawrence County natives on their roster, but did not post statistics for the 2023 season. The following are the players listed on the roster:
Cameron Caldararo, Jason Davis, Dominic Fornataro, Hunter Lively, Grant Melder, Dante Micaletti, JA Quahliero, Nicholas Rodgers and Jacob Werner. (Gabe Yanssens is also listed on the roster.)
• The 3B Barons, a summer collegiate baseball club, has started in lieu of springs sports ending. The 3B Barons have a roster stacked with Lawrence County natives. The following are the Lawrence County players listed on its roster:
Dominic Fornataro, Logan Ayres, Isaac Schleich, Frankie DeLuca, Ashton Wilson, JA Quahliero, Jake Vitale, Nick Vitale, Benny Dottle, Tyler Kammerer, Nathan Meeks, Robert Herr, Dante Micaletti, Gabe Yanssens, Cameron Caldararo, Will Shafer, Shane Cato, Ryan Anthony and Ryan Gibbons.
TRACK AND FIELD
• Alexis Shiderly competed in shot put for Westminster College. The sophomore was ranked first in the region throwing the shot put at 44-4.25 which tied for 23rd in the nation. She also was the PAC track and field runner up in shot put. Competing alongside Shiderly in track and field for Westminster was New Castle graduate Madison Conley. Conley competed in the pole vault and sprints for the Lady Titans.
• Hannah McDanel and Jordan Radzyminski, both Mohawk graduates, competed at Robert Morris University. McDanel, a sophomore, competed in both indoor and outdoor track and helped the 4x100 meter relay team capture a school record with a time of 46.52. Radzyminski, a freshman, competed indoor as a heptathlete and competed outdoors in the 400 meter hurdles.
Competing alongside McDanel and Radzyminski in track and field was Grace Mason and Lindsey Martineau who both graduated from Wilmington. Mason competed in mid-distance events while Martineau competed in hurdles.
(College athletics updates can be submitted to sportswriter Cody W. Pattison at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com)
