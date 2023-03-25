The Mohawk High softball team opened the season on a high note Friday.
Lydia Cole recorded three hits and three RBIs to pace the Lady Warriors to a 16-8 season-opening nonsection road win over Hickory.
Cole, who is a freshman, added a home run.
“Lydia Cole had a great game,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We’re starting a lot of freshmen and we’re getting better every game.”
Mohawk clubbed 16 total hits.
Alivia Hare also had three hits for the Lady Warriors, while Ava Nulph, Addy Moskal, Mackenzie Stewart and Gigi Cowher posted two hits apiece. Cowher drove in three runs and Miley Pistorius plated a pair of markers.
Cowher went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up six hits and seven earned runs with five walks and three strikeouts.
Mohawk scored two runs in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and seven in the seventh.
Hickory scored two tallies in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Track and field
Shenango excels
Shenango’s boys and girls teams turned in a strong effort in the Greyhound Relays, which was hosted by Wilmington.
Shenango’s boys team took first in the discus and shot put events.
Grove City won the boys meet with 71 points and Shenango was second with 70 1/2. Laurel placed seventh with 33 markers and Wilmington was 10th with 18.
Andrew Demko, Mike Othites and Colton Fedrizzi combined for a mark of 392-1 in the discus for the Wildcats.
Shenango’s Othites, Demko and Fedrizzi also teamed up in the shot put for a collective effort of 136-10.
The Lady Wildcats placed third with 50 1/2 points. Hickory won the event with 64 points. Laurel finished sixth with 39 points and Wilmington was ninth with 27 tallies.
Shenango won three events — long jump, shot put and discus.
The Lady Wildcats’ long jump squad of Sara Roe, Grace Pagley and Addy Kays finished first with a distance of 44-0.
Shenango took first in the shot put put at 87-3 3/4. Maria Bryant, Zoe Bupp and Grace Romeo comprised the team members.
Rachel Callahan, Bupp and Bryant competed on the Lady Wildcats’ winning discus team, throwing a distance of 268-5.
The Lady Greyhounds’ 800-meter relay team finished first in 1:55.1. Emma Mershimer, Maya Jeckavitch, Kala Conners and Sarah Dieter ran on the team for Wilmington.
Wrestling
Area grapplers to compete
Laurel seniors Grant MacKay and Abbie Miles will participate in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. The event is set for Saturday at Peters Township.
The event is made up of all-star wrestlers from the WPIAL going up against all-stars from Ohio on the boys side. The Pennsylvania All-Star girls wrestlers will compete against the United States All-Star Team.
MacKay, who won the state championship in the 160-pound weight class, will wrestle at 160 in the tournament. He is a Pitt recruit.
Miles will wrestle at 164. She is committed to Albion (Michigan) College.
