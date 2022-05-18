When it comes to Neshannock High baseball it starts and ends on the mound for Sebastian Coiro.
On May 9, the Lancers suffered a WPIAL Section 2-2A loss at the hands of Laurel, 4-3.
Neshannock responded the next game by starting Coiro. Laurel struggled at the plate in an 8-0 victory. Coiro went the distance in that game, allowing three hits, two walks and striking out eight batters.
“Going in, we knew what we had to do,” Coiro said. “Coach (John Quahliero) told me, ‘I need you to go seven.’ I had to mentally prepare myself for that. I just did what I had to, let them hit the ball and I got the best defense in the WPIAL behind me, my outfield I mean, I can’t see anyone that’s doing what they’re doing out there. When you got those guys behind you you can really throw to contact and let them hit it.”
After the Laurel victory, Coiro remains undefeated on the mound at 6-0. He has only relinquished 24 hits, 10 runs — eight earned — with 14 walks and had 55 strikeouts in the 39 innings he’s pitched this season.
For his efforts, Coiro was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle New sports staff.
“I believe in my heart that this all started last year in the playoffs against Burgettstown,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said of Coiro’s evolution. “I gave Sebastian the ball in game one. (Burgettstown) had a kid, Nate Klodowski, he’s probably in the top strikeouts right now in 2A. They went head to head last year and Sebastian Coiro grew up real fast and matured and couldn’t have pitched a more perfect game to help carry us on to the second round.
“Really and truly going back to Sebastian and all the ball that he played in the summer from the time he was 14, I think that’s where it started. His summer league coaches threw him to the wolves, he pitched in big games and the maturity started then. Going back to last year, that playoff game is when Sebastian actually put himself on the map as a top 2A pitcher. The last seven games he hasn’t been touched, leading back to last year. I think it’s critical for us as a team that Sebastian Coiro continues that pace throughout the playoffs.”
A son of Joe and Cathy Coiro, the senior pitcher has played baseball since he was in kindergarten. He started playing travel ball at the age of nine.
“I used to play positions and stuff. Then, I would hit and I’d strikeout and I’d come back in and be all mad. I’d go back out to pitch and it wouldn’t go so well,” Coiro said. “Around seventh, eighth grade I started just pitching, really focusing on my craft and everything I do.”
Coiro described his curveball as his bread and butter.
“I’ve never been the guy to really overpower guys with speed,” Coiro said of his curveball. “That’s been my equalizer. This year, it’s just kind of learning that hitters are going to hit the ball. Once you realize that as a pitcher, you just go out there and let them hit it. That’s what they’re supposed to do so you can’t really get mad over it. I like to bring the energy whenever I’m pitching. I scream, get everybody fired up. I’d like to say that’s my biggest (strength).”
“His tempo is a huge part of his pitching scheme,” Quahliero said of Coiro’s pitching. “He does a tremendous job keeping the defensive guys in play and focused because he works so fast and his tempo I think is tremendous for a high school player.”
Coiro commented on the Lancers’ strengths and weakness on the diamond.
“Jumping on teams. Once we get up, we got to stay up,” Coiro said. “We got to stay energetic the whole game. All around I think we’re very close knit. I think that helps.”
Coiro pitched his last game on Neshannock’s diamond against Laurel. He even was able to make the last out after tagging the runner who struck out with just three pitches left to make.
“For him to go and attack that caliber of a hitting team was crucial heading into the playoffs,” Quahliero said on Coiro pitching against Laurel. “He has confidence in himself and we all do but every one of us still has to get to that next level in our mental state to say, ‘Hey, I can do this and I’m going to continue to do it.’ That’s where I think Sebastian is right now. Every time he has the ball, as a coaching staff and all his teammates, we believe we’re going to be in the ballgame.”
“It’s better than I expected,” Coiro said of his senior season. “Coming out here playing with everyone, being close with everyone, it’s all you can ask for.”
Being a senior, Coiro said that being in a leadership role is something you have to live up to.
“Sebastian is not only a leader when he has the baseball on the mound because when you think about it he pitches once a week,” Quahliero said of Coiro’s leadership. “At practices he’s out there, he’s hustling, shagging balls, he’s out there having fun with the young kids, fielding balls from shortstop sometimes, he stays engaged and I truly believe that it’s a trickle down effect to the young players.”
Coiro’s goals are the same as any other player now entering the WPIAL playoffs.
“I just want a ring,” Coiro said. “I just want everyone here to get a ring.”
Coiro praised Quahliero.
“He’s the best,” Coiro said. “He wants it just as bad as anyone else. Honestly, he might want it more than some of the guys here. When you got a leader like that there’s nothing better.”
Coiro also played basketball for the Lancers and plans on attending Slippery Rock University in the fall. He doesn’t plan on playing any sports at the collegiate level but instead wants to focus on pursuing a business degree.
Coiro has aspirations of coaching one day and enjoys helping the younger players on the team.
“I want to coach someday so whenever we’ll be throwing over there I’ll see some things,” Coiro said on helping his younger teammates. “I want them to be better for the future.”
Coiro said one of his biggest motivators and supporters is his father Joe.
“My dad always gets here probably an hour before the game,” Coiro said. “Whenever we’re here he’ll be sitting right over there and I have to go get my pregame talk with him in.”
Quahliero talked about what the senior pitcher has imparted with him.
“Sebastian Coiro has become a tremendous leader for us,” Quahliero said. “Taking the young pitchers and also all the young position players under his wings. Sebastian’s the type of kid who’s not a rah-rah kid so he doesn’t have to lead by emotion, he leads by example. He made his mark on our program and hopefully he’s not done.”
