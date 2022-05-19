By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
WEXFORD — Sebastian Coiro was dominant on the hill once again for the Neshannock High baseball team Thursday night.
Coiro tossed a complete-game two-hit gem to lead the Lancers to a 3-1 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round win over Seton-La Salle at North Allegheny High School.
“Any time he has a baseball in his hand, we as a coaching staff and as a team we know we have an opportunity to be in the ballgame and win,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “The performance he displayed tonight was epic.
“I’m at a loss for words how he gutted out every pitch. He competed every pitch. It was an epic performance, one of the best since I’ve been around at Neshannock.”
Coiro (7-0) walked none and struck out nine throwing 89 pitches — 64 of which went for strikes. He lowered his earned run average to 1.21.
“Pitching coach Brock Shull called an unbelievable game for me and Sebastian executed every one of them,” Quahliero said.
Seventh-seeded Neshannock (16-6) moves on to meet sixth-seeded Burgettstown in the semifinals on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“We talked about flying under the radar, staying the course and staying the process; taking care of our process,” Quahliero said. “We want to control what we can control daily. That’s where we’re at right now.
“I’m extremely happy that these young men had the opportunity to play at the venue they did and have the opportunity they did. They showed up tonight.”
Second-seeded Seton-La Salle’s season ends at 15-2.
The Lancers recorded eight hits, including two each by Jacob Rynd and Jack Glies. Rynd drove in two runs for Neshannock.
Dom Cubellis had the game-tying RBI. Cubellis and Rynd are both freshmen.
“We had to have an approach and execute; we did that,” Quahliero said. “The game plan was to get to (their starter) in the third, fourth or fifth inning. Just battle and not have nine- or 10-pitch innings. Grind it out. Let’s see what happened from there. My kids executed everything they needed to.
“Dom Cubellis batted .362 as a freshman. He was our leadoff guy from the middle part to the end of the year and pulled him out of the leadoff spot to the sixth hole. I wanted him to drive in some runs. I told Dom that was the biggest hit of your life. What else can you ask for from a couple of freshmen on such a grand stage as this?”
Neshannock scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.
The Rebels plated their lone run in the first.
