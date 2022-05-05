Sebastian Coiro pitched the Neshannock High baseball team into the WPIAL playoffs Wednesday.
Coiro shut down South Side Beaver for a 6-1 Section 2-2A home victory.
Coiro (5-0) tossed a complete game, allowing two hits and an earned run with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
“That’s his second complete game in a row,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “Sebastian couldn’t wait to get to the ballpark tonight. He wanted the ball so badly.
“He attacked the strike zone every pitch. He worked ahead. He had the time of his life on the mound. Every time he takes the ball, I tell the kids we just need one or two runs. He was in attack mode today and he worked ahead.”
Coiro lowered his earned run average to 1.75.
The Lancers are now 7-3 in the section and 13-5.
“It’s the 28th time in school history,” Quahliero said of the team’s postseason berth. “I couldn’t even imagine collecting uniforms if we didn’t make the playoffs.
“You can’t approach other goals without accomplishing the first goal which is making the playoffs. I’m just so happy for my kids and my players, knowing they will be in the postseason.”
Neshannock notched six hits, led by Grant Melder with a pair. Luke Glies plated two markers for the winners.
The Lancers scored three runs in the second, two in the third, and one more in the fourth.
South Side Beaver scored its run in the seventh.
Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 2
The Warriors needed nine innings to knock off the host Wolverines in a Section 1-3A contest.
The game was started on Tuesday, but was suspended because of rain. Mohawk (7-3, 11-4) trailed 2-1 in the top of the fourth when play was halted. The Warriors had the bases loaded.
Ellwood City Lincoln (6-4, 7-8) won the first meeting with Mohawk to earn a split of the season series.
The Warriors had seven hits, led by Lucas Cummings with two. Cooper Vance drove in four runs for the winners.
The Wolverines notched five hits. Joseph Roth registered two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Cummings picked up the win in relief, tossing six innings. He gave up two hits and no runs with a walk and six strikeouts.
Willie Nardone suffered the loss in relief. Nardone worked the final 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six hits and four runs — three earned — with three walks and three strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored its two runs in the first inning.
Mohawk scored a run in the fourth, a run in the fifth and three in the ninth.
Wilmington 19, Jamestown 1
The Greyhounds took control early en route to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A win over the Muskies.
The game, which was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule, was played at Wilmington but it was Jamestown’s home game.
The Greyhounds (7-2, 8-4) garnered 11 hits. Dom Serafino had two hits and three RBIs.
Isaac Schleich and Shane Book chipped in with two hits and two RBIs each for Wilmington. Tyler Mikulin knocked in three runs for the Greyhounds.
Rocky Serafino (2-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Rocky Serafino surrendered two hits and one earned run with three walks and six strikeouts.
Jamestown scored its run in the third inning.
Wilmington notched nine runs in the first, five in the second and five more in the third.
Softball
Mohawk 14, Shenango 13
Alivia Hare delivered a game-winning walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Lady Warriors to a Section 4-2A home win over the Lady Wildcats.
Hare’s hit plated Aricka Young from second base with the winning marker.
Hare finished with three hits, including a triple and four RBIs.
Mohawk (7-4, 7-5) had nine hits. Aricka Young had three hits and three RBIs. Gigi Cowher contributed two hits and two RBIs.
Young (1-1) picked up the win in relief. She worked the final five innings, giving up five hits and eight runs — two earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.
“Defensively, we have to clean it up,” Lady Warriors coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We’re making too many errors. The top of our lineup came up big.”
Shenango slugged nine hits. Madison Iwanejko and Cassidy Kale had two hits and two RBIs apiece to lead the Lady Wildcats. Rhiannon Boone also had two hits for Shenango.
Makenna Emerick drove in two runs for the Lady Wildcats.
Malayna Joseph took the loss. Joseph pitched the whole game, allowing nine hits and 14 runs — 11 earned — with six walks and four strikeouts.
Shenango scored one run in the first, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Mohawk plated a run in the first, seven in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Boys track
Shenango moves on
The Wildcats won all four meets against Fort Cherry, Hopewell, Shady Side Academy and South Side Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A team semifinals. Team scores and results were unavailable.
Shenango hosted the semifinal event.
“I’m really proud of the boys,” Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. “We ran really well today; lots of kids ran season bests. That’s always what you’re looking for at this time of year.”
Vecenie is in his seventh season as the Wildcats’ boys coach. It’s the sixth time his program reached the championship meet. Vecenie is looking to lead the program to the first team title under his direction.
“You try not to take that for granted,” Vecenie said of reaching the WPIAL team championship meet. “You have to remind yourself it’s not the easiest thing to get there.”
The WPIAL team championship is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Township.
New Castle is eliminated
The Red Hurricane went 2-1 in the WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals. New Castle defeated Hampton (81-68) and Chartiers Valley (78-72). However, the ‘Canes lost to Mount Lebanon (109-41).
The event was held at South Fayette.
“I am very proud of the way our guys competed today,” New Castle coach Bill Croach said. “We set several (personal records), and beat two very good teams.
“As for Mount Lebo, they had a very strong team and were very deep in every event. We didn’t have the numbers to keep up with them.”
Wilmington wins one
The Greyhounds defeated Farrell (85-44), but dropped a 74-73 decision to Sharpsville and a 105-41 verdict to West Middlesex.
Akito Hatch won two events for Wilmington.
Girls track
Lady Wildcats move on
Shenango’s girls reached the WPIAL Class 2A team championship by sweeping Derry, Hopewell and Shady Side Academy. Team scores and results were unavailable.
Shenango hosted the semifinal event.
An attempt to reach Lady Wildcats coach John Montgomery for information and comments were unsuccessful.
“It’s always a lot of fun with both teams advance,” Shenango boys coach Chris Vecenie said of both Shenango squads reaching the championship round.
“They were down there the last few years in a row as well.”
The WPIAL team championship is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Township.
Lady Greyhounds sweep
Wilmington knocked off Farrell (122-13), Sharpsville (100-46) and West Middlesex (109-31).
Emma Mason and Lindsey Martineau won four events apiece for the Lady Greyhounds.
