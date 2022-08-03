Central Valley is now the 28th distinct baseball program to win the 71st Ellwood City Little League Tournament Championship on Monday at Freidhoff Field.
The Warriors toppled Laurel 13-6 to grab the title. Central Valley posted a 5-1 record in the double-elimination tournament.
Central Valley plated four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and two in the third. Laurel posted one run in the second inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Tyler Dorr led Laurel with a double and two RBIs.
Laurel would finish with a record of 3-2 while Shenango finished third and Shaler finished fourth.
Other teams that competed in the tournament were: Ellwood City Lincoln, Neshannock, New Castle and West View/Ross.
HOME RUN DERBY
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Gino Biondi was victorious in the 21st Ellwood City Little League Tournament Home Run Derby. Biondi belted nine homers to win the competition.
The competition included 32 contestants from the eight teams competing in the Ellwood City Little League Tournament Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.