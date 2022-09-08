We made it!
The National Football League regular season is finally here and it's ready to kick off Thursday night. If you're thirsty for a couple of plays for Thursday night's Rams-Bills game, there are a couple of juicy ones on the board.
The Rams are celebrating last season's championship Thursday night. They will be motivated to perform, especially in front of their fans. The Bills are everyone's pick to win the AFC, and possibly the Super Bowl.
Buffalo comes in a slight favorite. I doubt the spread climbs to three in the Bills' favor. If you can get it, grab it. Although, taking the Rams with the 2 1/2 should do just fine. I took the Rams on the moneyline at +115.
Hopefully if you grabbed that 2 1/2 you didn't put too much on it. We saw Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford. Keep in mind going forward, if you can find it offshore or at a brick and mortar, take the "yes" prop of will Stafford throw an interception. He's good for at least one more often than not. You'll make money on the "yes".
Underdogs are a theme in the opening week. I like three of them to win outright, and I'm highest on the biggest underdog of the trio. The Rams obviously are one of them, and that proved to be a mistake. But it's just the first game.
I like the Las Vegas Raiders at +145 as my second underdog play. The Raiders are currently getting 3 1/2. If 3 1/2 is still available, you can grab that as well. It's through a key number of 3. But, I like the Raiders to win outright. It's a Chargers home game. But, really, is it? There will be as many, if not more, Raiders fans there. I like the Raiders to win outright.
My favorite underdog of the week also doubles as the biggest underdog of the three. Pittsburgh is a 6 1/2-point road dog at division rival Cincinnati. The Bengals were the league's Cinderella last year. Well, guess what, that was last year.
The 6 1/2-point spread likely will last until game day as people will try to wait to see if it touches 7, or beyond. It won't. You may as well grab the 6 1/2 now, which I like. The moneyline, which I'm also very high on, pays +230 on the Steelers. That shaped up as a nice three-team underdog parlay of the Rams, Steelers and Raiders, which is roughly a juice of +1638, depending on the book. Always be shopping for the best numbers. You can still regroup and put the Steelers and Raiders together. And, if you like, throw the Buccaneers on there.
What I like to do is add a fourth to the party, or, since the Rams let us down, add a third to the party. Why? Even though it's a risk, the first three are on different slates. That was counting the Rams. The Cowboys-Buccaneers game is the 8 p.m. game Sunday night and it sets up perfectly for us. If you take the Bucs at -135 and that to the mix, it makes the parlay odds +2926, again, that's before the Rams stunk out the joint.
The reason you throw that log on the fire is simple: you can hedge your bet. Hedging a bet in this instance of a parlay is simple. If the first three plays hit, you have two choices. You can sit there and ride it out. Root for the Bucs to bring it home. Or, you can make a separate bet on the Cowboys, who are +115.
So, a $10 four-team parlay at +2926 pays $292.63. That hits if the Bucs win. You could also come right back, if funds permit, and throw $100 on the Cowboys at +115 and lock in a very sexy profit either way. There's obviously no need to hedge if any of those first three bets fall short. So keep your eyes focused on the scoreboard.
Week 1 also offers us nice teaser options. Teasers a nice way to manipulate the point spread in the form of six points either way.
Teasers are best done when they can push a spread through a key number of things such a 3, 6, 7, 10, etc. There are nine games that I like for teased totals. They are, with the spread reflective of the teased number: Rams (+8 1/2), Saints (+ 1/2 at Atlanta), Ravens (-1 at Jets), Steelers (+12 1/2 at Bengals), Dolphins (+2 1/2), 49ers (-1 at Bears), Chiefs (teased down to even at Cardinals), Vikings (+7 1/2 vs. Packers) and Raiders (+9 1/2 at Chargers). We needed a lot more than 8 1/2 with the Rams, actually.
The Vikings spread, whether you tease it or not, may not last. The Packers are dealing with a possible injury to receiver Allen Lazard. That line will move if he is ruled out. If you like getting the points or getting nearly 10 with the tease, it's time to pounce. I'm hesitant on that game because I'm not a Kirk Cousins fan.
Among the NFL plays I have locked in already are: Steelers moneyline, Steelers +6 1/2, Dolphins -3, Dolphins moneyline, and a four-team parlay (Chiefs -4 1/2, Dolphins moneyline, Saints -5 1/2, Steelers moneyline). The Chiefs opened as three-point favorites and it quickly climbed to 6, where it is now.
Last week's college action netted a return of 7-1 on individual tickets and 1-0 on a four-team parlay. This week, I like Alabama -20 1/2, Michigan -51, Air Force -17, Central Michigan -4 1/2, USC-Stanford under 67 1/2 and Oklahoma State -11, I'm sure I will add more after studying things more.
Always remember to bet responsibly. Use a method of units, or percentages of your bankroll. It’s OK to be a degenerate and bet on oddball things like WNBA, NFL preseason, or even competitive eating. Money is money.
(Ron Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News and avid gambler. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
