Joe Campoli led the way for the Shenango High boys golf team Wednesday.
Campoli carded a 39 to pace the Wildcats to a 205-222 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Jake Natale and Zach Herb both shot a 40 for Shenango (2-1 overall), while Ben Santangelo scored a 42. Daniel DePorzio delivered a 44.
Jordan Keller notched a 42 for the Wolverines (2-2 section, 3-2 overall). Willy Nardone and Mitch Covert each shot a 44. Colten Crizer collected a 45 and Nathan Williams followed with a 47.
New Castle falls
Phillip Laurenza notched a 40 for the Red Hurricane in a 226-227 Section 5-3A loss to Central Valley on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Ian Donnelly followed with a 43 for New Castle (1-2, 1-3) and Sean Carmichael was next with a 44. Josh Hoerner scored a 48 and Justin Girman added a 52 for the ‘Canes.
Deep paces Wilmington
Presley Deep carded a 42 to lift the Greyhounds to a 182-191 District 10 win over Jamestown at Salvatora Farms Golf Course on the par-36 front nine.
Kaitlyn Hoover was next with a 43 for Wilmington and Garrett Heller fired a 48. Alexandria Settle tallied a 49 and Isaac Ealy garnered a 50.
(0) comments
