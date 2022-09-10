Joe Campoli led the Shenango High boys golf team to a win Friday.
Campoli carded a 39 for the Wildcats in a 215-224 WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Zach Herb was next for Shenango (8-2) with a 40 and Jake Natale notched a 43. Gavin Bruce scored a 45 and Ben Santangelo supplied a 48.
Caleb Gilmore paced Laurel (5-5, 6-5) with a 37 and Eli Bintrim was next with a 38. Seth Smith scored a 46, Johnny Andre added a 48 and Greg Preisser posted a 55.
Union falls
Zach Chornenky fired a 42 for the Scotties in a 214-232 Section 5-2A loss to Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Rocco Galmarini shot a 44 for Union and Ian DiPietro was next with a 47. Jalen Peace posted a 49 and Conner Eckert was next with a 50.
Girls tennis
Neshannock competes
The Lady Lancers participated in the Midwestern Athletic Conference Team at Beaver and Blackhawk High School. Neshannock competed against 16 teams.
“I thought we played and competed very well against some of the best teams in Beaver and Allegheny county. All this match play helped the girls towards the stretch run. I was really proud of their performance,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said.
Following are the results:
No. 1 singles: Elena Noga (N) lost in the round of 16 by Lincoln Park, 9-7.
No. 2 singles: Lindsey Urban (N) won her preliminary round against Hopewell 6-4. Urban was defeated by Montour in the round of 16, 8-1.
No. 3 singles: Chloe Maaloof (N) was defeated by Ambridge, 8-6, in the round of 16.
No. 1 doubles: Alexa Ong/Jules Medure (N) were defeated by Quaker Valley, 8-2, in the round of 16.
No. 2 doubles: Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (N) were defeated by Beaver, 8-4, in the round of 16.
