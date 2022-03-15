Shenango High's Emma Callahan and Colton Ferrucci excelled at the New Balance Indoor Track and Field Nationals.
The event was held in New York.
Callahan placed second in the country in the girls shot put event with a toss of 49-1. She took second in the event and earned All-American status.
Ferrucci took sixth in the boys weight toss with an effort of 70-01. He also secured All-American status.
