Among all of the Lawrence County track and field athletes that traveled to Shippensburg, only two would come home with gold and records to boot.
The Shenango High track and field team’s Emma Callahan and New Castle’s Maria Owens competed at PIAA Class 2A and 3A championship, respectively, at Shippensburg University and returned to Lawrence County as champions. Callahan took first in the shot put event while Owens grabbed gold in the long jump.
For their efforts, Callahan and Owens were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Callahan grabbed gold with a throw of 50-10.75 in shot put. That throw not only got Callahan first place but it tied with Allyn Laughlin’s 2006 state record in the event.
“I’m very ecstatic. My first throw was 50-feet-10 and 2/4 so I knew it was going to be a good day if I was opening with that,” Callahan said on winning gold. “The next throw, I tied the mark and I was through the roof. I’m extremely happy I was able to pull out gold and tie the record as well.”
“She’s definitely deserving of it, she had an outstanding year, outstanding week. We couldn’t be more proud of her,” Shenango coach John Montgomery said. “She was dominant. She didn’t just win, she won and she won very convincingly. Not only was she able to break school record, she broke a state record.”
Callahan, a senior, is ranked number one in the state in the shot put event. She started competing in the seventh grade.
“It first started out with me not wanting to throw at all,” Callahan said on beginning to compete in throwing events. “I was very against it but my father along with Brian Cooper convinced me to give it a try. Cooper was my coach for my first year in varsity. After that my dad was my fulltime head coach.”
A daughter of Matt and Barb Callahan, the standout shot putter will head to the University of Iowa in the fall to compete at the colligate level.
“I’m really excited. I’m excited to learn from the best coaches and best athletes in the Big 10,” Callahan said. “I’m really excited to be at the next level with the next level of competition. I think it’ll be a really good experience.”
Callahan commented on her strengths and where she could improve in the throwing events.
“I think my biggest strength is my work ethic and how naturally strong I am. Clearly, I’ve lifted a lot throughout the years,” Callahan said. “When I started in seventh grade we realized I had a natural strength. What we us a lot is my strength. I had a more natural gift for that and that’s something we’ve built on in the past six years.
“I think I can improve on my overall form. There’s just like little parts of it that I haven’t put all the pieces together. I can always get stronger and always get faster and get the puzzle pieces together.”
Callahan praised Montgomery as a coach who has opened doors and given her all the opportunities available.
“I had to learn pretty quick to never underestimate Emma,” Montgomery said. “You’re just surprised every time she goes up and performs. She works for it. I think she throws six days a week. I’m really proud of her and everything she’s accomplished.”
Owens picked up gold in the long jump event on her fifth attempt with a distance of 18-10.25. Owens grabbed a New Castle record in the process.
“It felt great, I was shocked when I saw the 18-10 on the board,” Owens said. “I knew my jump felt big but I didn’t know it was that big so I was really excited. I set the record before that at WPIALs last year so I’ve been trying to beat my record. It felt good I could beat myself again.”
“It was spectacular. I’ve been coaching sports for a long time and I witnessed a lot of amazing moments,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said on Owens winning gold. “That moment she jumped her gold medal was the best moment I ever seen in sport. An elite level jump and the girl she beat (Shannon Mullin) is as good as it gets in the state of Pennsylvania. Maria really slayed the giant with the jump. There’s no accident she’s wearing gold.”
A daughter of Anna Laurenza, the senior got her start in the long, high and triple jump events during her freshman year.
“I used to do the 100 and I didn’t really like it as much,” Owens said. “My coaches put me in things to try and I was good a lot of the events and I found three I was good at and I really liked.”
Owens is ranked as one of the top 10 competitors for the long jump event in Pennsylvania.
Owens commented that during the offseason she practices at Grossetti Performance before track and field practice begins.
“I’ve been around Maria for a long time. The bigger the meet the better she performs,” Cowart said. “You’re talking about a girl that’s been at every big meet locally. She gets in a big show and in the big moment she steps up that’s a sign of a champion. That’s why she’s so decorated as she is.”
Owens praised Cowart.
“He always talks to me, he gives me pep talks all the time,” Owens said of Cowart. “He calms me down because I get real anxious and mad. He calms me down and just tells me it’s my day and I just have to make it happen.”
“She gets nervous. She gets nervous and you couldn’t tell she has such a rhythm and routine,” Cowart said. “She’s a steely competitor. When she’s in the heat of the moment, she’s locked in. She has nerves because it’s important. Some people get nervous because they’re not prepared, she gets nervous because she doesn’t want to let herself down.”
Owens was recruited to compete in track at the New Jersey Institute of Technology this Autumn. She commented that she’s excited and credits the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s track and field coach, Jason Munsch, as someone who will help get her to where she wants to be.
Owens talked about what she looks to improve on in the jumping events.
“In my triple jump I definitely can improve on my phases,” Owens said. “Holding my phases longer. and long jump, my landing. I have everything down but if you don’t land right you can lose a lot of inches on your jump.”
