Wilmington High’s Tully Caiazza and Emma Mason qualified for the PIAA Class 1A Cross Country Championship.
Caiazza and Mason competed in the District 10, Class 1A Cross Country Championship on Saturday in a meet that was held in Titusville. Meyers Complex.
Caiazza took 11th in 17:17 and Mason finished ninth in 20:03.
“They’ve had a really solid season,” said first-year Wilmington co-coach Betsy Martin. “They’ve worked really hard to get to states. They were very focused all season long.
“They’re really great kids to coach. They have a great attitude and are very dedicated. We’re very proud of them.”
The duo advance to the state meet, which will be held this coming Saturday in Hershey.
Caiazza is a freshman, while Mason is a senior.
“We thought Tully had a solid shot at reaching states,” Martin said. “You never know how they will perform, though. He was very solid and very cool. He gave it his all when it was race time.
“We were thrilled Emma got there again. She has made it all four years. She’s been very solid for us. She constantly goes out and gives her best.”
Martin noted the athletes ran in favorable conditions.
“It was basically a cool morning; really nice conditions,” Martin said. “The course was in nice shape. It’s a flat course.
“Tully and Emma were surrounded by teammates that were very encouraging to them. It was a great season with a lot of positive athletes surrounding them. (Co-Coach) Hannah Drake was amazing, too. She put together a solid workout plan.”
