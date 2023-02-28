WEXFORD — All it took was one 3-pointer to end the Neshannock High boys basketball team’s shot at competing for WPIAL gold.
Sixth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Brad Vaughn nailed a long ball at the buzzer to secure a 53-50 WPIAL Class 3A semifinal win over the second-seeded Lancers at North Allegheny High School on Monday night.
“That was amazing, that was amazing,” Our Lady of the Sacred Heart coach Mike Rodriguez said on Vaughn’s 3-pointer. “What a great shot. (Vaughn) kept struggling earlier in the game with his shots but he came up big in the fourth quarter.
“What a great team that was. Coach (John) Corey does a tremendous job, he has some nice young players and he’s going to be there for a long time. I have the greatest respect for Coach Corey and his team. Those kids are gentlemen and they play so hard. It was sad to see somebody lose. I know they haven’t been there in a long time. Had we lost, I would’ve been disappointed but extremely happy for Neshannock.”
Top-seeded Steel Valley (14-10) will host the Lancers in the consolation round for third place on Wednesday at a time to be announced.
The Chargers (19-5) secured a two-point lead over Neshannock in the first quarter.
“Big gut punch there. For them to hit the shot at the end of the third and the end of the game...they scored six points in under probably a second. I’m just so darn proud of these guys. The way we’ve been playing I absolutely believed we had the ability to be playing at 5 o’clock on Friday night at The Pete,” Neshannock coach John Corey said of the loss. “It sucks to come that close and not be there. I just told them that I’m very proud of our effort. These last couple of weeks, we’ve been playing really good basketball. I don’t know how much words can be put into action but I just told them nobody should be walking out of here with their head down. We played a heck of a game, had some untimely turnovers down the stretch.
“As I just told them, I as their coach have to be able to put them into better positions to deal with the press and deal with the run and jump that OLSH was playing. They went to that 1-2-2 a little bit. They went to a little bit of a scatter; a trapping defense.”
In the second quarter, Neshannock’s Luciano DeLillo was able to tie the game at 13 and and 15 before Jack Glies hit a long ball to take a 19-17 lead over the Chargers. DeLillo paced the Lancers (18-6) with 15 points.
“He played really well,” Corey said of DeLillo “He played with a lot of heart like he always does. Luci is going to play hard night in and night out. As we have our playing game on Wednesday and our first state game, that’s just something from a coaching standpoint, we know that we can count on him to bring that sort of energy and effort.”
Glies also provided eight boards for Neshannock.
Neshannock entered halftime with a 24-18 lead over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Corey said there was no adjustments at halftime and added, “I felt really good going into halftime. We talked about, even before the game in preparation for this game, that OLSH is going to change defenses on us. We have to be really good with our communication on the floor when we recognize that they’re throwing other defenses at us. I thought we started the half with two untimely turnovers. I think we had two to start and I think they made some good plays on the offensive end. Maybe in a minute it was tied up.”
Neshannock’s David Kwiat hit a long ball with five seconds left third quarter to grab a seven-point lead before Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Rocco Spadafora hit a half-court shot to narrow Neshannock’s lead to four points. Spadafora led the Chargers with a game-high 21 points.
“We played a good third quarter. I think we should’ve taken care of the ball a little bit better,” Corey said. “Again, I just think that so much of that is on me. For David to hit that big shot and then they turnaround and hit a big shot right back. That was kind of like the first punch in the gut. To our guys’ credit, I thought we responded pretty well in that fourth quarter. It could’ve been a big downer for us and it wasn’t. We responded well and jumped out to a four-point lead with 2:37 to go.
“The last possession, we were trying to give Spadafora some extra help. He ran off some doubles; some stagger screens in that fourth quarter. We really talked about being in help for him. As we talked all week in preparation, we needed to guard Spadafora and we needed to guard Vaughn. We knew they were both dangerous from behind the arc. After the big quarter Spadafore had, we guarded him well the last second and he finds Vaughn. Disappointed in the result, not disappointed in our young men.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.