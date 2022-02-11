The NFL bid farewell to its winningest player when Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Feb. 1.

Brady, who played 20 seasons in New England and two in Tampa Bay, won seven Super Bowls — the most for any individual player. He was named Super Bowl MVP five times and played in 10 Super Bowls overall.

For many who know Brady, including Lawrence County natives Nick Rapone and Lance Nimmo, that’s what stands out the most.

“Tom meant one word — winning. I truly mean that,” said New Castle’s Rapone, who is Tampa Bay’s safeties coach. “When you break it down, every coach and every player knew Tom Brady has only done one thing for 20-plus years and that’s find a way to win. When you have somebody like that, you always feel you have an opportunity and a chance to win and a true belief that you can win.”

Rapone got to see it for himself the past two seasons Brady was with the Buccaneers. He helped guide the franchise to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV last February.

“You watch him practice and prepare and then watch him play in games throughout the season, you see the entire package of what he is — the competitor in him, the technician and the preciseness of him. It’s a really neat thing,” he said. “To sit back as a coach and watch him, you just say, ‘Wow, he is on a whole different level.’”

Nimmo, a Laurel High graduate, signed with New England in 2004 and remained on the Patriots’ practice squad for the season. Even though it was early in Brady’s career, Nimmo knew the quarterback was going to be an all-time great and had a chance to pass for the most yards (84,250) and touchdowns (624) in NFL history.

“He was the first one on the field and the last to leave. It was insane how hard he worked,” he said. “They have those nets with different shapes on them with pockets (to throw football into). He was constantly having throwing accuracy contests with anyone. He’d challenge the skill-position guys or backup quarterbacks or anyone to throw. Throw, throw, throw — that’s all he did, before he got on the TB12 (health and wellness) thing.”

As most winners are, Brady was demanding of his teammates throughout his career. Nimmo, an offensive lineman, made sure to do his job when he was on he field with him.

“He didn’t put up with mental mistakes. If an offensive lineman or a receiver jumped offside, he’d let them know, but he was really hard on himself, too,” he said. “I was a backup, so I wasn’t necessarily in the huddle with him a lot. Still, he didn’t look at me or any other player differently. It was always, ‘Let's go! Let’s get it down!’ There was implied pressure to do what you were supposed to do.

“(Patriots coach) Bill Belichick was hard on him. My first or second team meeting, Belichick went off on him right there in a film session. I was like, ‘What is happening here?’ With those two, there was a lot more room for a good relationship. When you have the greatest of all time, you think you’d carve out some time to spend with the guy. But, they never did anything together.”

Brady’s drive to win made practices very entertaining.

“You had personalities on both sides of the ball. He and Rodney Harrison would be jawing at each other,” Nimmo said. “When they went (first team offense vs. first team defense) in practice, players couldn’t hit him, but, if they could get close to him, they’d run their mouth. It was highly, highly competitive.”

Story continues below video

Despite Brady’s intensity, he was a great teammate and leader.

“He was unbelievable to me. Other than the guys next to me, he was the first person who came to my locker to greet me. He said, ‘Hey, I am Tom Brady, welcome to the team. If you need anything, just let me know.’ He didn’t have to do that. He is just the ultimate teammate. And, he’s the most humble guy you’d ever meet. It’s hard not to root for such a nice guy.

“Everybody, to a man, has always said how great of a teammate he was. I was there for a year and I saw it for myself. He was a great, great guy,” he continued. “Only someone off their rocker like Antonio Brown is the only teammate to speak ill of him. And, with that guy, it’s a different day and a different Instagram post.”

Success didn’t change Brady, either.

“As far as my interaction, I would see Tom on the field. I didn’t hang out with him or anything. He was a very respectful person,” Rapone said. “That’s the biggest thing I came away with. It didn’t matter who you were, he was just a very respectful person. He always had time to say something to you and he always had a smile on his face. He’s just one of those generational people that you were lucky to have been around.”

Brady showed a lighter side, too.

“He has a hell of a sense of humor. That’s why he and Gronk got along so well,” Nimmo said. “That doesn’t mean he had a night life. When I got there, he was so well-known, he would not go out.”

Nimmo was part of the Patriots team that beat Philadelphia, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville in 2005. It was New England’s third Lombardi Trophy in four seasons. The Eagles scored first in that game, but Nimmo knew Brady would lead the Patriots to the win.

“There was no doubt. It didn’t matter what the score was,” Nimmo said. “When he was in the game, we knew we were always in it.”

Nimmo and Rapone are happy to have some autographed mementos from Brady.

“I have signed jerseys and balls and different kinds of stuff,” Nimmo said. “He wasn’t intimidating. The most intimidating guy in that locker room was Ty Law. I remained a Brady fan and, as soon as he went to Tampa, I was a Tampa fan. Wherever he went, I was going to root for him.”

“I’ve gotten some things for other people, but didn’t get much for myself,” Rapone said. “On the Friday of the Super Bowl week, they line up 200 footballs and about 75 helmets. Everybody goes and signs every ball and every helmet and then they give each coach and player a team-signed ball. That was enough for me. He has signed memorabilia for friends of mine and been very gracious with it, though.”

Rapone feels fortunate to have been part of Brady’s final Super Bowl victory last year.

“There is only one Tom Brady. There are quite a few really, really good quarterbacks. But, if you break it down and really look at sports, how can you be judged? You can be judged only one way — by wins and losses. You’re looking at a guy who has seven individual Super Bowl rings,” he said. “In sports, it doesn’t matter about stats. Sure, they are nice. But, at the end of the day, he is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. To me, and to a lot of people, he is the G.O.A.T., no ifs ands or buts about it simply because he has seven Super Bowl rings.”