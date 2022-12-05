New Castle High’s boys opened the season in style Saturday night.
The Red Hurricane erupted for 58 first-half points to post a 78-38 decision over Youngstown East at its own tipoff tournament.
New Castle (1-0) used a 28-4 first quarter to take command. The ’Canes poured it on in the second quarter with 30 more points to grab a 58-24 lead at the horn. The hosts put the game away with 16 points in the third and four more in the fourth.
“I thought the kids played well,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It’s been a long offseason after playing for the state championship. There was a lot of energy and excitement for the first game. There was a good crowd and I think the guys were excited to play basketball.”
New Castle’s Isaiah Boice led all scorers with 28 points. He added four assists and three rebounds.
“He got out in transition and made some open shots and he rebounded the ball,” Blundo said. “He’s been doing it for four years now and that’s we expect out of him.”
Jonathon Anderson finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists. He added four steals and four rebounds. Da’Jaun Young had 13 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists. Ralphie Blundo added 10 points and three rebounds.
“It was a good first night and something to build on,” Coach Blundo said.
New Castle welcomes Kiski (1-1) on Tuesday in a nonsection clash.
SHENANGO 70, NESHANNOCK 58
The Wildcats swished 12 3-pointers en route to the Neshannock tournament championship.
Jimmy Roe hit five 3-pointers for Shenango (2-0), while Braden Zeigler had four and Zach Herb added two in the victory.
“Jimmy Roe really lit it up. He did a great job and shot it well. We know he can shoot it and, if we get him shooting like that, it’d be huge,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “He knocked down some big shots for us. He and Zeigler both hit some big 3s to answer runs.”
The Wildcats posted a 15-13 edge over the Lancers (1-1) after the first. They pushed it to a 25-21 halftime advantage. Neshannock cut it to a 40-37 game after the third quarter. The hosts tied it at 40-all in the fourth. However, Shenango pulled away in the fourth for the win.
“After they tied it, Jason Malley came in and hit a big jump shot,” McQuiston said. “I was really pleased with the effort.”
Brody McQuiston paced the ’Cats with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Zeigler finished with 16 points. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Roe added 13 points in the win, while Herb added nine points and four assists. ’Cats big man Ryan Lenhart, who had two points, was lauded for his play.
“He does a lot of the ‘dirty’ work for us,” Coach McQuiston said. “He knows his role and plays it well. A lot of things he does don’t show up in stat line. But, if you’re a basketball coach or a fan, you can see how important he is to a team.”
Jack Glies led the Lancers with 20 points. Andrew Frye had 12. Both players were named to the all-tournament team as well. Luciano DeLillo added eight points.
ELLWOOD CITY 58, MERCER 46
The Wolverines moved to 2-0 with the win at the Laurel tournament.
The Mustangs posted a 14-10 lead after the first, but Ellwood City charged back for a 24-point second quarter that gave the team a 34-20 halftime edge. Mercer made a run in the third to trim the deficit to 46-43, but the Wolverines limited the Mustangs to three points in the fourth and pulled away for the win.
Joseph Roth led Ellwood City with 27 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists. Aaron Lake had 12 points, four rebounds, one block, one assist and one steal. Ryan Widmaier added six points and two dimes, while Will Nardone had four points, five rebounds, a steal and an assist and Colten Crizer had four points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Mohawk 65
Northgate 56
Jay Wrona netted 28 points to pace the Warriors to a win over the Flames in the final game of the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
Bobby Fadden chipped in 24 tallies for Mohawk (2-0).
Northgate held a 19-14 lead after one quarter and settled for a 27-26 buffer at the break. The Warriors carried a 43-38 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Josh Williams scored 22 points for Northgate.
Laurel 50,
Riverside 38
The Spartans took charge in the second quarter en route to a win over the Panthers in the season opener at the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel held a 10-6 lead after one quarter and increased it to 31-15 at the break.
Laban Barker posted a team-high 18 points for the Spartans and Greg Preisser posted 12. Aidan Collins chipped in 11 tallies for the victors.
Sam Hughes notched 19 points for Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.