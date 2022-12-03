The Mohawk High boys basketball team hung on for a win Friday night.
The Warriors edged Slippery Rock, 57-55, in the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
Jay Wrona tossed in 21 points to lead Mohawk and Bobby Fadden was next with 12. Deven Sudziak contributed 10 tallies for the winners.
Dylan Gordon scored 18 points for Slippery Rock.
Ellwood City 56, Rochester 35
Joseph Roth poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Wolverines to a win over Rochester at Geneva College.
It was the first game as coach for Scott Dibble for Ellwood City Lincoln.
Will Nardone was next with 13 tallies for the Wolverines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.