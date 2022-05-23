SEWICKLEY — Autumn Boyd tossed a complete-game gem for the Laurel High softball team Monday.
Boyd allowed just three hits and an unearned run in the Lady Spartans’ 4-1 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round victory over Chartiers-Houston at Sewickley Academy High School.
Fifth-seeded Laurel (16-3) advances to meet Neshannock in the WPIAL semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster College. The teams are Section 4 rivals. The top-seeded Lady Lancers (20-0) handed the Lady Spartans two of their three losses.
The top four teams from the WPIAL in Class 2A qualify for the PIAA playoffs. The loser of the Neshannock-Laurel tilt will compete in a consolation game on May 31 at a time and site to be determined. The winner moves on to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game and square off against the survivor of the Frazier-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart clash on June 2 at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field at a time to be determined.
Addison Deal and Grace Kissick had two hits each for Laurel. Deal delivered a home run as well.
Laurel scored a run in the first, two in the third and one more in the seventh.
Chartiers-Houston scored its run in the seventh.
