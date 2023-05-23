SLIPPERY ROCK — At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park, the Greyhounds closed the ‘Book’ on Mercer’s season with the thrilling walk-off 6-5 victory in the District 10, Class 2A quarterfinals on Monday night.
“If I had any hair, I would’ve lost it (tonight),” Greyhounds coach James Geramita said. “This is playoff baseball. Records mean nothing in the playoffs. It was back and forth for seven innings … such a great game.”
After the Mustangs tied the game at 5-all entering the bottom of the seventh, Wilmington freshman Brodie Dewberry capped off an impressive playoff debut by reaching on a Mustangs error to open the inning and went to third on Hunter Jones’ bunt single. After Sam Mistretta’s sacrifice bunt, Buddah Book sent a single into right field, scoring Dewberry and sending Wilmington back to the district semifinals.
“We talk about giving yourself up for the team, playing smallball” Geramita said. “We executed two perfect bunts to get guys in scoring position. Buddah, shout out to that kid. He’s been in tough spots this year. He made a great play the inning before, catching the ball over his shoulder. If that ball lands, we have to claw back in that last inning. But he wanted the spotlight and he took full advantage of it.”
With the win, third-seeded Wilmington will face second-seeded Lakeview — a 10-2 winner over Iroquois — Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Sailors and Greyhounds split their season series with each team winning on their home field. After suffering a 5-1 loss in New Wilmington, Lakeview scored a 13-2 win in Stoneboro.
“Lakeview is a great team,” Geramita said. “They’re well-coached. They’re young and they’re good. There’s no doubt about it. We split with them during the regular season. We got to them at our place. They got us at their place. Now, it’s a Best-of-3 matchup. Like Mercer, we’re looking forward to the match-up and it’s going to be another tough one.”
With the loss, the Mustangs say goodbye to seniors Troy Bachman and Jake Mattocks.
“They’ve been huge,” Mercer coach Art Amos said. “I started two years ago and they’ve stuck with me the whole time. I apologized to them for losing here today and for not being able to go one more.”
Back at SRU Monday night, the young Mustangs – who started two seniors, three sophomores and five freshmen against Wilmington – were down to their final two outs before Ethan Christie’s pop-up to right field got lost in the lights, allowing the freshman to cruise around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Ben Godfrey — another Mercer ninth grader — followed Christie’s homer with an infield single and eventually came around to score on a passed ball to tie the game at 5-all.
“In the past, we’d back down, but we didn’t back down tonight,” Amos said. “Gabe Martin really helped us. Gabe was batting and I didn’t see the ball go to the backstop and he was yelling to come. When we needed the speed on the bases, we got it and that really helped us out.”
After a 1-2-3 top of the first, Mercer senior starter Jake Mattocks continually pitched deep into counts, handing free passes to Ben Miller, Rocky Serafino and Garrett Heller to load the bases and allowing Dewberry to drive in 2 runs for an early 2-0 lead.
“Over along (the right-field) fence before we took the field, I asked (Dewberry) how he was doing and he told me he was nervous,” Geramita said. “I said to Brodie ‘You’ve played 1,000s of games. This is just another game.’ If he was nervous today, I hope he stays nervous the rest of the playoffs, because man did he play well.”
The Mustangs weren’t able to do much against Heller — who retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced — until freshman Jayden Amos belted a one-out double in the fourth before scoring on Cole Fisher’s RBI single. Fisher later got in a rundown to allow Mattocks to score, forcing a 2-2 tie.
“After the first two innings, I was like ‘Uh, oh, I’m gonna have to play cheerleader,’ ” Art Amos said. “They definitely fought back. They’re a different group. They were quiet today, but they played with good intensity.”
Wilmington claimed a 3-2 lead when Heller tripled and scored on Dewberry’s third RBI of the evening in the bottom of the fifth. Mercer countered with Bachman’s inside-the-park home run in top of the sixth.
The Greyhounds bounced right back, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth. Book opened the inning with a two-bagger and scored on Miller’s single. Tyler Mikulin’s infield single handed Wilmington a short-lived 5-3 lead.
“We had guys on in the first couple of innings and just couldn’t get the key hits then – we did in the first obviously,” Geramita said. “That happens sometimes, but we executed here today when we had to. We had 10 hits and that’s good for us and that’s good for playoff baseball.
Offensively for Wilmington, Mikulin singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Dewberry drove in three runs on a pair of singles. Heller went the distance, scattering five hits, striking out eight and walking three.
“Garrett threw fantastic today,” Geramita said. “He was ready for this. He’s been our go-to guy for a while now. He’s a senior and he wanted this. We have no problems going to him. We told him this was his game and he was staying out there as long as we’d need him to and he pitched every single inning.
“Everyone stepped up for us today, dropping bunts and all the unwritten things — things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. You’d love to give those guys shoutouts, but you know who they are and they know who they are. It’s things like that that’s taking us into Thursday.”
