One season.
That’s all it took for the New Castle High boys basketball team to capture a WPIAL Class 6A championship.
The Red Hurricane rolled to a 72-51 Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. New Castle climbed to Class 6A after the sections were realigned following last season. The win secured section championship outright for New Castle.
“We’ve been moved up the last three years and we’ve only lost one section game and we’ve won back-to-back-to-back section championships,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “It feels really good, particularly for this group of kids. When you win another one it’s not about what we’ve won before. It’s about having this group getting to experience it.”
Isaiah Boice paced New Castle with 22 points.
“It feels good. Everyone probably doubted us since we got into 6A,” Boice said. “It feels good to win but the job’s not done. We still have WPIALs. In warmups, I didn’t hit a shot. I came out and just started shooting and they were falling so I kept shooting.”
New Castle’s (8-1 section, 17-2 overall) Jonathan Anderson struck first with a layup in the first quarter and was followed up with a 3-pointer from Boice. Anderson supplied 18 points for the ‘Canes.
“He’s a great player,” Blundo said of Anderson. “Jonathan Anderson is one heck of a basketball player and just knows exactly what we want. He has had one heck of a year.”
New Castle ended the first quarter with a 18-12 lead over the Rams (1-8, 5-15). Boice came alive and netted four of his seven 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“I think Isaiah making a few shots got us going,” Blundo said. “The energy gets ramped up whenever the offense is really good and that’s what happened. It just gives me great joy to see (Isaiah) out there.”
New Castle’s Da’Jaun Young posted 9 of his 15 points in the second quarter. The ‘Canes entered halftime with an 18-point lead over Pine-Richland.
At halftime Blundo said there was, “Absolutely,” worries about complacency and added, “Pine-Richland’s not going to go away. Pine-Richland will keep fighting. They’re not going to lay down. Their coach is a fierce competitor and so are the kids. We were fortunate to play well in the second half too.”
New Castle decided to repeat it’s 22 points scored in the second quarter by posting 22 more points in the third quarter to the Rams’ 13. Boice and Ralphie Blundo made two 3-pointers each in the third quarter while Anderson netted six points in attacking the basket.
“I think that we have guys that can score the basketball, multiple guys, and that helps us space the flooring and give guys opportunities,” Blundo said. “I think the biggest thing was it gives us an opportunity to get some guys out of the game that are a little banged up. Da’Juan is a little banged up. Obviously, Isaiah is coming (back) from the injury and we needed to get them out of the game and get out of here healthy.”
With 6:16 left in the fourth quarter, a brawl broke out in the stands between multiple people where the New Castle band was at and caused a delay of game. Blundo took his starters out of the game shortly after order was restored.
“It’s unfortunate to have to deal with what we had to deal with tonight,” Blundo said of the brawl. “We continue work hard out at New Castle to see to it that things like that just don’t happen. That was an unfortunate incident for sure. Our guys were a little bit shook of course because they don’t like seeing that either. Those are their classmates; they’re disappointed but I thought they handled coming back into the game as well as they could have.”
The ‘Canes will travel to Seneca Valley to compete in WPIAL Class 1-6A action on Friday. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
