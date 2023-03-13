The New Castle High boys basketball team returned to the hardwood on Saturday for its first game since taking silver in the WPIAL Class 6A championships on March 4.
The Red Hurricane defeated Erie, 60-50, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“I didn’t think there was any question that we needed some time to heal. We were really disappointed with the WPIAL championship (game),” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It wasn’t an easy healing process. Deep into the week it didn’t feel like we were in a great place yet, but I think the guys responded and played a heck of a basketball game tonight and was really proud of them for that.”
New Castle (23-3) is set to face Downingtown West in the second round of the PIAA 6A playoffs on Wednesday.
“Whoever it is makes no difference for us,” Blundo said. “I know, as a collective group, we’re going to get on a bus together, play a couple days after preparation and that’s great.”
It was a back-and-forth first quarter before New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson hit back-to-back buckets and a free throw to give his team a 17-13 lead. Jay Smith hit a bucket for the Royals (16-10) before New Castle’s Isaiah Boice grabbed a layup with 45 seconds left to end the first quarter with a 19-15 lead.
Boice paced the ‘Canes with 19 points.
“I think it was good that we won today to get our minds off that WPIAL game,” Boice said. “It’s still going to be there...now we’re just going to make another run.”
“I thought Isaiah Boice played an outstanding basketball game tonight,” Blundo said. “He was really good defensively; sound offensively. He knocked down shots and made plays. That’s the Isaiah Boice we’ve seen for four years.”
The back-and-forth battle continued in the second quarter of the game. Erie took the lead twice in the second quarter and looked to enter halftime with a two-point lead over New Castle.
With less than 10 seconds left in the first half, Anderson made a steal to tie the game at 32 and then immediately netted a 3-pointer right at the buzzer to have New Castle rush into the locker room cheering with a 35-32 lead at halftime. Anderson netted 18 points for the ‘Canes.
“It was an absolutely pivotal play in the game,” Blundo said about Anderson’s play at the end of the second quarter. “For the opportunity of them to go up four going into second half and then we get a steal, a three and then take a lead in one second was a great play. Seeing that play is now one of my great memories in my time here as a coach.”
Blundo said the talk at halftime was, “We felt like we had played pretty good basketball but had a couple of defensive breakdowns that we thought were correctable,” adding, “We were going to continue to rebound the way we rebounded and get them away from the rim.”
New Castle’s best defensive quarter came in the third. The ‘Canes held the Royals to just four points in the third while they netted nine.
“I think the best part of the way we defended in that third quarter was we defended very well while we were struggling offensively,” Blundo said. “We shot poorly in the third, but continued to defend. Teams that don’t maintain a composure — sometimes their energy is bled by a struggling offense and you can’t do that.”
In the third quarter, Boice hit a couple of blocks on Erie’s bigger players.
“They started off blocking us and I got a little mad,” Boice said. “I had to get back on them. The defensive intensity picked up. We were talking on defense and that was it. We just wanted it.”
The defensive pressure in the third allowed New Castle to enter the fourth quarter with a 44-36 lead.
Blundo commented on the team’s first time in 6A state playoff opposed to the PIAA 5A playoffs they competed in last season.
“I think that the first two games we played in the state playoffs (last year) competition wise weren’t outstanding,” Blundo said. “That’s not going to be the case in 6A. I thought we played a really good athletic basketball team that shot it very well in the first half. Sometimes in the lower classification that first game might not be overly challenging. That’s not going to be the case in 6A.”
