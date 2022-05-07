Blackhawk’s girls basketball team dominated the WPIAL.
The Lady Cougars won their first 24 games en route to a WPIAL Class 4A championship. Lady Cougars Alena Fusetti and Quinn Borroni led the Section 2 all-star team.
Beaver’s Payton List and Montour’s Reagan Kadlecik and Olivia Lyscik joined them.
No New Castle player earned first-team honors.
Blackhawk posted a 14-0 mark in section play. The Lady Cougars beat Quaker Valley and Elizabeth Forward to reach the WPIAL title game. They dispatched Knoch, 55-35, to capture the title. Blackhawk won its first two PIAA tournament games, but suffered a 54-27 setback to Villa Maria in the quarterfinals and finished the year 26-1.
New Castle, which started the season 2-0, finished 5-15 overall.
The squad went 2-12 in section play. Both wins came against Ambridge.
WPIAL SECTION 2-4A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Payton List (Beaver), Sr.; Alena Fusetti (Blackhawk), Soph.; Reagan Kadlecik (Montour), Jr.; Quinn Borroni (Blackhawk), Jr.; Olivia Lyscik (Montour), Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.