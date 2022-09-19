Eighteen local golfers are moving on to the WPIAL Individual Finals.
Laurel High’s Eli Bintrim led the charge Monday, firing a 74 to place first at the WPIAL Individual Section Qualifier. The event was held at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Par on the course is 72 and the target score was 86. Any golfer to shoot 86 or under qualified for next week’s individual finals, which will be held at Hannahstown Golf Club in Greensburg.
The top 36 from there will move on to the Super Final at Oakmont Country Club on Oct. 4.
The 18 qualifiers are: Eli Bintrim (Laurel) 74, Max Vitale (Neshannock) 75, Caleb Gilmore (Laurel) 76, Matt Morelli (Neshannock) 76, Jordan Keller (Ellwood City) 78, Keigan Hopper (Mohawk) 80, Jay Wrona (Mohawk) 80, Josh Wilkins (Mohawk) 81, Ben Santangelo (Shenango) 81, Reece Pilarski (Riverside) 82, Mason Hopper (Mohawk) 82, Rocco Galmarini (Union) 83, Zach Herb (Shenango) 84, Joey Presnar (Neshannock) 84, Jake Natale (Shenango) 84, Seth Smith (Laurel) 84, Guy Hixon (Neshannock) 85, Gavin Bruce (Shenango) 85.
Girls tennis Neshannock rolls
The Lady Lancers breezed to a 4-1 Section 4-2A win over Ellwood City at Ewing Park.
Lindsey Urban (No. 1) and Chloe Maalouf (No. 2) picked up singles wins for Neshannock (3-3, 4-3).
The doubles tandems of Alex Ong/Juliana Medure (No. 1) and Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (No. 2) also were victorious for the Lady Lancers.
Maddy McCommons (No. 1 singles) claimed the lone verdict for the Lady Wolverines.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4,
ELLWOOD CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Elena Noga 6-1, 6-0.
2. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Kailyn Hamilton 6-4, 6-4.
3. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Tessa Folino 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Juliana Medure (N) def. Lacey Kennedy/Sophia Agnew 6-2, 6-0.
2. Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (N) def. Ava Robbins/Maddy Lisko 6-0, 6-2.
EXHIBITION
DOUBLES
1. Sophia Covelli/Giada Cappabianco were 6-0 winners.
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds dropped all five matches in a 5-0 District 10, nonregion road loss to Fairview.
FAIRVIEW 5, WILMINGTON 0
SINGLES
1. Vivian Liu (F) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-0, 6-0.
2. Trinity Fox (F) def. Megan Blasko 6-0, 6-1.
3. Hannah Nichols (F) def. Lily Ochs 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Allie Mahoney/Karalynn Burns (F) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lydia Soltis/Delaney (F) def. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner 6-1, 6-0.
Volleyball
Mohawk sweeps foe
The Lady Warriors defeated visiting Riverside in Section 1-2A action, 25-11, 25-23, 25-15.
Audrey Magno recorded 13 digs, six kills and four aces for Mohawk and Estelle Winck was next with six digs and four aces. Chloe Fadden followed with nine digs, while Deyani Revis recorded nine digs and six kills.
Jenna Barth tallied seven digs for the Lady Warriors and Dominique Walko added six.
The Lady Warriors won the JV match over the Lady Panthers, 25-10, 25-19.
Girls soccer Lady Warriors roll
Madisyn Cole and Alexa Kadilak scored two goals each to lead Mohawk to a 5-0 WPIAL Section 3-1A road win over South Side Beaver.
Elizabeth Whippo added the other goal for the Lady Warriors (2-1, 4-4). Kadilak assisted on two goals and Cole added one.
Abi Boehning made seven saves to preserve the shutout.
Mohawk led 2-0 at the half.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds started strong before suffering a 6-1 District 10, nonregion home setback to Slippery Rock.
Wilmington (6-2) took a 1-0 lead on a breakaway goal by Sarah Dieter. It was the only shot the Lady Greyhounds had on all goal the whole game.
Paige Buckwalter recorded the assist for Wilmington.
The Lady Rockets led 2-1 at halftime.
Taylor Kendall made 12 saves in goal for the Lady Greyhounds.
