The Laurel High football team couldn’t find a response to Berlin Brothersvalley in a home game on Friday.
The Mountaineers shut out Laurel, 27-0, in the nonconference game. Laurel posted a total of 187 offensive yards to Berlin Brothersvalley’s 307.
In the first quarter, the Mountaineers started things with a 24-yard field goal from Connor Montgomery. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser hooked up with Aidan Ream for a four-yard pass for the first touchdown of the game.
Montgomery kicked another successful field goal, this time at 27 yards, in the second quarter before Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cooper Huston ran the ball 36 yards into the end zone. The Mountaineers led Laurel (1-3) 20-0 at halftime.
Ream made the final touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a three-yard run. Laurel’s Jackson Sauders led the team in rushing with a total of 60 yards.
Laurel’s Luca Santini completed eight of 16 passes for a total of 69 yards.
The Spartans host Union (1-0 Big Seven, 3-1 overall) in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s the league opener for Laurel.
