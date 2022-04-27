Adam Barta reached the winner's circle again.
Barta claimed the 20th Annual Mickey Michalojko Memorial Scratch Bowling Tournament title for the second time. The event was held at Colonial Lanes.
A Girard, Ohio native, Barta took top honors in this year’s tournament that matched several of the best bowlers from four states competing for a guaranteed first-place prize of $1,800.
After Barta defeated several opponents in the early grueling playoffs, he had his hands full with the other finalist in the two-game total pin-fall championship round. The runner-up was Jon Kleer and third place went to Sam Dewitt, both of Pittsburgh. The fourth-place finalist, and former champion, was Larry Verble of Mason, Michigan.
Very few pins separated the four finalists after the first game of the finals and Barta started slow with two open frames in the second game. However, he came on with a volley of clutch strikes on a demanding lane condition to take home the championship.
Proceeds from the event and additional sponsorship moneys raised via local businesses will go toward the scholarship fund in Mickey Michalojko’s name. A total of $1,850 in scholarship money was distributed this year to local area junior bowlers, bringing the total amount of scholarship money awarded to over $31,000.
