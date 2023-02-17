The Laurel High boys basketball defeated Bentworth in the preliminary round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs on Thursday thanks to Laban Barker.
Barker paced 16th-seeded Laurel with 24 points to grab a 56-46 home victory over the 17th-seeded Bearcats.
“It was a good win. We came together as a team,” Barker said. “When (Bentworth) made a run, we picked it up and we started to really give it our all. We fought the adversity they showed us.”
Barker was 10 for 14 from the foul line for the Spartans (7-16 overall).
“He’s Laban, he’s Laban. (He had) 24 and he probably thinks he played bad,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “He’s special. He’s a special kid; a special player. We’re happy we have him.”
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho struck first with 7:03 left in the first quarter. Urcho led the Bearcats (12-11) with 18 points.
Bentworth used long passes and solid defense at its own net to build a 12-6 lead over Laurel before Locke called a timeout with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
“Coming in, we wanted to get some tempo, we wanted to get up and put some pressure on them and our guys were just a little bit slow to get into what we wanted to,” Locke said. “We didn’t shoot it well early but I don’t think there was never really any sense of urgency. It was early, we just weren’t playing well, we just weren’t getting shots to go and once we were able to get a couple to go we were okay from there.”
Landon Smith hit a 3-pointer right at the buzzer to end the first quarter and give Laurel its first lead of the game at 16-14.
“He makes plays, he’s very athletic,” Locke said of Smith. “It was just a great play and it was kind of the finishing touches to overcoming the early stages of the game there in the first quarter and kind of getting the lead and being able to pretty much stay in the lead the rest of the way.”
The Spartans continued using the long ball to their advantage in the second quarter. Laurel netted four of its seven 3-pointers in the second.
“I got to hand it to my teammates,” Barker said. “Those shots wouldn’t have gone in without the looks that they gave me. It’s a team sport so I appreciate them giving me the ball to a spot where I can make those shots.”
Locke emphasized the importance of rebounding against Bentworth prior to the game.
“We did what we had to do. They didn’t have too many second shots. Maybe a couple here and there, but it was something that we talked about — how many more rebounds and more importantly how many more shots teams have been getting than us,” Locke said. “When teams shoot 60 shots a game and we’re shooting 40 it’s going to be hard to win unless you shoot it great. That’s something we really needed to pay attention to. I thought our guys did a great job of that.”
Laurel entered halftime still holding a two-point lead over the Bearcats.
Locke said the Spartans at halftime were, “In a good spot,” adding, “We had a chance to kind of extend that and put them away a little bit. I think that we were okay. Landon had a couple fouls there. So, small foul trouble. It’s not as many as we wanted to be but all in all in for not shooting too great early and the things that happened...we were in good shape and fine with that.”
Laurel’s defensive pressure came alive in the third quarter. Laurel grabbed a slew of steals in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 46-37 lead.
“We just made a little adjustment. We went to the zone,” Locke said. “We knew we could play a little bit of zone at times if we needed to. With Landon having a few fouls, we wanted to go to that and keep (Landon Urcho) in front of us. Obviously, (Christopher Harper) knocked some 3s down there in the first half. Those two — we wanted to make sure we knew where they were at, keep them in front of us and our guys did a great job in the second half of executing that.”
A 3-pointer from Bentworth’s Ryan Moessner followed by a layup from Urcho put the team three points away from tying the game and forced Locke to call a timeout with 3:10 left.
Barker and George Michaels increased Laurel’s lead to 51-46 before Locke made his last timeout of the game with one minute remaining.
“(It was) more to settle our guys down,” Locke said of the timeouts. “We just made some bad decisions with the basketball. A couple careless turnovers led to some easy buckets for them. It was more just to calm everybody down, stay the course, make sure we were in when we need to be in and our guys were able to keep their composure and just fight through and get the job done.”
Barker went to the charity stripe two more times and tacked on three more points while Laurel’s Luca Santini made two more points from the stripe to close out the game.
The No. 1 seed, Aliquippa, is set to host the Spartans on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Quips own wins of 68-43 and 62-25 over the Spartans this season.
“We’ve seen them twice; we know what they’re about. They’re a great basketball team. They’re number one for a reason, but, we’re playing with house money,” Locke said of the ‘Quips. “We’re going to take our best shot. It’s happened before. Two and 15 (seeds), one and 16 (seeds), sometimes it’s shining right on you. Our guys just need to get hot at the right time. We feel like when we do that we can play. It’s not going to be easy. We’re definitely good underdogs, we know that, so we’re just going to take our best shot and see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.