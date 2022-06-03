Mother Nature has been about the only thing that has stood in the Neshannock High softball team’s way this season.
That was once again the case Thursday.
Foul weather from overnight Wednesday into Thursday prompted the postponement of Thursday’s WPIAL Class 2A softball championship game between the Lady Lancers and Frazier. The game was rescheduled for 2:15 p.m. Friday at California University’s Lilley Field.
“I would say more relieved,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of her reaction to the postponement. “Watching the forecast last night and the day before, we all had a pretty good feeling it would be a rainy day.
“There was more relief to not have to drive there and sit around for a few hours in delays. The girls are ready to play and we’re glad we didn’t have to sit and wait.”
Neshannock is seeded No. 1 and boasts a 21-0 mark. The Lady Commodores (18-0) are seeded second.
“We had another practice on Thursday,” Lash said. “We were working on defense and some more hitting. We’ve been going hard at both.
“Doing a lot of fielding. A lot of reps with our fielding and baserunning; bunting and hitting, too.”
Neshannock’s players aren’t letting the rain get them down.
“They’re just excited to play. They’re ready,” Lash said. “They’re getting a little hyper waiting for the game to be played. I saw a lot of laughter at practice.”
The Lady Lancers’ last game was May 25, a 1-0 eight-inning win over Laurel in the WPIAL semifinals.
“I think the delay from last Wednesday, that to me is the hard part,” Lash said of the long layoff. “Not playing in a little over a week is tough.
“Once the state playoffs start, they’ll be right back in the groove. It’s just like the start of our season, really. We’ve been waiting to play a game. Now going from Friday to Monday, that transition will be like when we played more games during the season. That’s going to feel kind of normal to them. They’re excited and ready to go.”
Neshannock owns two WPIAL championships (2013, 2014) in Class 1A. Frazier is bidding for its first district softball crown.
“It would be a great look for what we can do in the future,” Lash said of the team going for a district title. “It’s been a few years since we’ve won one.
“A lot of great players have come through the program. Winning will set the stage for what is to come. We have a lot of great young athletes.”
Frazier is the Section 3 champion. The Lady Commodores own 12 wins by shutout.
Both teams have secured spots in the PIAA playoffs, which opens Monday. The winner takes on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Monday. The loser will battle District 5 champ Everett, also on Monday.
