Football practice fields were filled with action Monday around Lawrence County.
Coaches were barking directions. Whistles were getting a workout. And shoulder pads were popping, while helmets clashed with other helmets.
The first day of high school football practice officially opened for eight Lawrence County high school football programs around the area.
A total of 294 players reported to the opening day of football practice for the county schools.
Last year, 325 suited up, with 279 taking the field in 2021, 305 in 2020 and 291 in 2019.
A total of 323 players participated on opening day in 2018. That number was down seven from the 330 that took part in the season-opening practice in 2017. In 2016, a total of 304 came out, with 336 in 2015 and 326 in 2014.
Players took the field to a variety of conditions throughout the day. It was clear in the 70s during the morning. By around 2 p.m., there was a steady rainfall accompanying temperatures hovering around 80 or better.
“Last year, the stadium was being renovated and we were on grass,” second-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said of Taggart Stadium. “That would have been a big issue last year. This year, no problem. The kids enjoyed coming out in the rain as long as it wasn’t lightning or no thunder rolling, we were OK.”
NEW CASTLE
Robinson’s Red Hurricane bunch rolled out 44 competitors on the opening day of camp. That’s down 19 from last year’s camp-opening tally of 63.
“Football is a tough game,” said Robinson, who is in his second season at the helm. “Not that you’re disappointed in the number. But, you can’t beg anybody to play this game.
“The 44 that are here, they actually want to play. I guess that’s a big difference.”
Robinson seems to be fine with the number and the ability of this year’s group.
“There’s some quality in that number. But, not a lot of depth,” he said. “I guess from here to the NFL, everyone is worried about an injury. We don’t want any injuries. We want to be smart and cautious. But yet, you have to go full speed. There’s that thin line.”
Last year, the ‘Canes compiled a 1-9 ledger, losing their final nine contests.
“Believe it or not, there wasn’t a black cloud hanging over us with a 1-9 record,” Robinson said of the offseason. “We had our ups and downs. We had our good periods (in the offseason), where a lot of work was done.
“The thing now is we have a lot of guys that are multiple-sport athletes. A lot of them play basketball, and that takes a lot of time up, baseball, and track. Which is a good thing. When they were free, they did get in the weight room and got a little bit stronger. If they’re not (hungry), they better be. And that comes. I think by the end of the week, when we have to go scrimmage, the intensity will pick up.”
Four-year letterman Malik Jefferson (RB/LB) and Kyrell Harris (Jr., QB) will be a couple of the leaders on this year’s New Castle squad.
“Malik is a steady football player and the best kind of leader,” Robinson said. “He leads by example. He doesn’t do a lot of talking. He’s going to show up and play for you on Fridays.”
“I expect Kyrell to have a big year. He’s got a lot of pressure on him. He’s got probably the most pressure of anyone in town. He’s a point guard for basketball and a quarterback for the football team. Pressure comes with the territory and he’s got to be able to handle it.”
Robinson noted the players worked hard on opening day.
“I”m not going to pat people on the back for doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “We expect a lot out of these guys and they’ve been doing well.”
The ‘Canes worked on a variety of things over the course of a morning workout followed by an afternoon session.
“With the changing landscape of football, you practice all summer on things,” Robinson said. “Last week, we were out with helmets and shoulder pads. Same things we’ve been working on, we worked on today, just at full speed. All the special teams. Offense, defense and the little things that you can only do when it’s full speed.
“We have a little thing at practice we call catch-up time. If something didn’t get done right early on, we go back and re-visit it. If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. Hopefully we’re pointing up.”
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
The Wolverines had 45 players on the field, which is up one from last season’s tally of 44.
“It’s a good number. We have a lot of quality players,” Ellwood City second-year coach Dan Bradley said.
Bradley’s bunch worked on a variety of items Monday.
“We worked on offense, defense, the run game. Everything,” Bradley said. “It was a little tough to throw the ball with the weather.
“We worked on short yardage and our run defense.”
Bradley liked what he saw on the first day.
“There are a lot of guys that stood out in different ways,” he said. “I’m pleased with the development and the commitment.”
Ellwood City compiled a 2-8 mark last year in Bradley’s first season as the head coach.
“The guys are really raring to go and compete,” Bradley said. “I thought progress was made last year. We have to do a better job of not beating ourselves and not giving up the big play defensively.”
LAUREL
The Spartans had 33 players suit up on the first day, which is down five players from last year’s number.
“It’s a good number,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “When we started out the summer, we were at 27. The ability for added kids to come out and build on that number is great. We’re excited to have over 30 out for the team.”
The Spartans started at the beginning.
“We worked on a lot of basics,” Cooper said. “We were focusing on getting off the ball with the line.
“As far as running backs go, we worked on ball security, hitting the line hard. Passing wise, same thing; we were making things sharp and getting used to contact.”
Cooper pointed at several players as having a strong first day for the team.
“Ben Hennon, Jack Miles, Keegan O’Brien, Kevin Mahoney, Casey Wilson. They all looked good out there,” Cooper said. “Jackson Sauders did a lot of good things. We’re young.”
Laurel lost 14 players to graduation from last year’s team, which finished 9-2. The Spartans were eliminated in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals by Union, 30-28.
“We have one returning starter out of all the returners, Keegan O’Brien,” Cooper said. “There’s pressure on our young kids.
“We have four seniors. We have to get to a certain standard; we’re working on it.”
MOHAWK
The Warriors had 41 players put on the pads for the official first day of practice. Last season, Mohawk had 44 players for the first day.
“We had two years in a row where we were at 50 (players),” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We can’t sustain that. We led the WPIAL two years in a row. This year, we’re probably around where most other teams are.”
McCutcheon said the main focus for the first week of practice is, “Physicality,” adding, “We were in shorts for months and now we’re tired of being in shorts and we’re happy to be in pads.”
The biggest strength for the Warriors this season is the veteran experience returning to the gridiron.
“We bring back between seven and eight starters on both sides. As far as experience goes, it’s veteran,” McCutcheon said. “It helps when you bring back a lot of players that had under-the-light experience.
“We have some good veteran leadership so that’s always a great start. The senior group and even the juniors, there’s a lot of athletically smart guys on this team. That certainly makes my job easier at times.”
Last season, the Warriors fell short against McGuffey, 34-29, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. McCutcheon hopes the veteran experience and good offseason will help propel the team further.
“Another year of the weight room has changed (us) because again we brought back a lot of players that have a lot of experience,” McCutcheon said. “We went out in the first round last year. Experience is a good start, but if they don’t develop physically then that may not matter. We’ve had a really good offseason so they’ve taken a step in the physicality department as well.”
NESHANNOCK
The Lancers had 40 players gear up for the first day of practice. Neshannock had 44 players out on the football field last year.
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio credited a “thin freshman group that came up,” as the drop in the number of players.
Practice ran like clockwork at Neshannock for the first official day where the team held two practice sessions instead of its usual three.
“I think we had a lot of hard work throughout the summer. First day at camp, the morning practice was very good; very uptempo,” Mozzocio said. “We got a lot accomplished and we’ll continue to try and do that here in the afternoon.”
Mozzocio commented on what the team is focusing on in the first official week of practice.
“We just want to work on our technique, work on the little things and get back to basics,” Mozzocio said. “Once you get the pads on, it’s a different feel and a different adrenaline level.”
The Neshannock class of 2023 graduates left open positions for the team in numerous areas including a starting quarterback.
“It went good,” Mozzocio said on personnel changes. “Obviously, that’s a part of high school football and that’s our job as coaches to develop these young guys. When the seniors graduate, we have guys ready to step in. We feel we did a good job of that and we got some guys in there ready to play.”
Mozzocio said communication with the team has been good and that there’s “a lot of camaraderie between the guys,” adding, “They’re all pretty tight. You see them out in the community eating dinner; they’re all together even seniors eating with sophomores — that type of stuff. It’s a nice family-type atmosphere.”
What are the strengths the Lancers possess heading into the 2023 season?
“We’ve got some really good linebackers that can run for the football,” Mozzocio said. “That’s going to be a strong point for us. Plus, our front four, they’re very active. We’re pretty solid up front on both ends. We feel early on if we do have any growing pains with our young skill guys...our hope is that will pull us through.”
Neshannock fell short of a trip to the WPIAL championship last season after losing to Steel Valley, 32-17, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. The offseason helped grow the Lancers into contenders again as they enter the first official week of practice.
“You see the kids mature before your eyes,” Mozzocio said of the offseason. “You see them grow in the weight room. They put a lot of time and effort in there and you just see their bodies developing and getting bigger, stronger, and faster. It’s fun to watch.”
SHENANGO
The Wildcats had 28 players take the field on opening day, down just a bit from last year’s total of 29.
“For a single-A school, that’s probably where we roughly are,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “We’d love to have more. But, football is one of the toughest sports to play.
“We’re happy with our 28. The 28 we have really had a good offseason. We have some quality players within that group.”
The Wildcats got a good look at every aspect of the team on Monday.
“We worked on a little bit of everything; offense, defense and special teams,” Graham said. “We had really good offseasons. We’re on track for where we want to be come Saturday.”
Graham was happy with what he saw on the first day.
“Our usual guys that have played the last few years,” Graham said of who stood out. “Our line looks pretty good up front.
“Skill positions, some wide receivers that were thrown into the fire. The health of the team will determine our success.”
Shenango is coming off a 2-8 campaign.
“I think we have internal goals in mind of what we should accomplish,” Graham said. “We have to take it one day at a time. We need to stay healthy and execute on the field; get some wins.”
UNION
The Scotties saw 32 players put on the pads for the first day of practice. It was an increase from last season which saw 27 players at practice for Union.
“That’s up from last year,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “It’s good to see all of those guys come out.”
The Scotties won the WPIAL Class 1A championship last year for the first time outright in the program’s history and ended up with silver at the PIAA Class 1A championship. Is there a major target on Union’s back?
“I guess you could say that, but at the end of the day, this is a new team,” Niedbala said. “This is a new identity and a new team. We’re going to be different. We just have to take it one week at a time.”
With a drone flying above the team in practice, the Scotties worked on their drills as it recorded footage before the rain came.
“Right now, we’re still trying to work the kinks out of some things,” Niedbala said. “Obviously, it’s nice to have your quarterback (Braylon Thomas) back. It’s his second year being a starter. We’re just trying to give him more stuff to handle which is nice.”
Quarterback Braylon Thomas isn’t the only one returning. This is Niedbala’s second year at the helm so it was less introductions and more business for Union’s first day of practice.
“I think the kids kind of know what to expect by now,” Niedbala said of it being his second year. “The older kids kind of have taken the younger kids along which was a new process last year. That is nice.”
Union holds a longstanding tradition of always executing a two-point conversion after a touchdown, but at practice kicking extra points was on the agenda.
“We’re taking a look,” Niedbala said on implementing kicking. “You never know come Friday, Saturday night what’s going to happen. We’re trying to improve in all phases.”
Returning players are looking to help usher Union to another title.
“We have some skill kids that are back and returning. That helps. Our defensive secondary, a lot of guys returned also,” Niedbala said. “I look for those guys to be leaders and to right the ship when things start to go wrong.”
What are the keys to success, according to Niedbala?
“We’ve got to play fast and just execute,” Niedbala said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We can’t think about it too much and we just have to go out there and play fast.”
WILMINGTON
The Greyhounds had 31 players hit the football field for practice. It was a decrease from last year which saw 34 players on the first day of practice at Wilmington.
“While it might not be many, I do think it’s a mighty group that we have,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “The boys are excited and coming together. I think it’s a great group and I’m confident we can put a strong 11-man unit on the field. I’m excited with the group we have this year.”
The one thing that stood out to Phillian for the first day of practice was the physicality of his team.
“We’re physical on both sides of the football and really got after it,” Phillian said. “We hope to be physical. We hope that when an opposing coach puts on the film he says ‘boy, they get on the ball.’”
The Greyhounds suffered a heartbreaker after losing, 21-14, against Mercyhurst Prep in the first round of the District 10, Class 2A playoffs. Now, it’s back to the basics.
“We’re really working super hard on our fundamentals and our techniques,” Phillian said. “You can do some stuff throughout the summer. With padding, our big point of emphasis is the foundational skills. The techniques, whether you’re blocking or tackling, that will be the focal point of today and tomorrow.”
With returning players, Phillian said the Greyhounds are, “More of a veteran team,” adding, “We return a lot of guys on both ends of the ball. There’s no substitute for experience. We’re excited with the number of guys we do return. We return seven on the defensive side and eight on the offensive side.”
The Greyhounds hold key strengths on both the offensive side and the defensive side, according to Phillian.
“I would hope for us that the biggest strength on the offensive side is our ability to run the ball,” Phillian said. “It’s a total team effort. It starts with the offensive line in the trenches. It’s an offense that requires all 11 guys to be in sync. I hope that another great strength is our ability to play team defense. Defense comes down to communication and I think the guys are doing a good job communicating and coming together as a unit. I hope that communication will pay off.”
