The quest for a repeat is over for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team.
The Wolverines couldn't quite overcome a big early deficit in dropping a 66-55 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round decision to Avonworth on Ellwood's home floor.
"To me, that's probably the best team we faced all year," Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said. "We faced them last year and we thought they could beat us.
"Hat's off to them. We got outplayed. We missed a lot of shots, and they beat us."
Top-seeded Ellwood City (21-3) won its first WPIAL crown a season ago, claiming a 58-53 road win over Avonworth along the way. The Wolverines can still reach the state playoffs if the Antelopes advance to the WPIAL championship game. Seven teams from the Class 3A boys bracket move on to the PIAA playoffs.
"No question we will be rooting for Avonworth in the semifinals," Antuono said. "We hope we can get back on the court this season and do it all over again."
The Antelopes (17-6) will face South Allegheny (17-6) in the semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.
Avonworth scored the first 11 points of the game and was up 14-2 midway through the first quarter.
"We watched a lot of film as a coaching staff. We really thought they would come out and try to box one of our players (Rowan Carmichael) with a box and one," Antelopes coach Mike Mancuso said. "We prepared for that; we got out hot to start the game.
"We had some plays designed for him. He did a great job of distributing and scoring. I thought what we practiced really propelled our guys for success."
Said Antuono, "They hit shots. They didn't miss many shots all night and we did not hit enough."
The Wolverines didn't quit. They went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter to trail 14-9. Ellwood City scored the first four points of the second to get within 14-13.
"We started pressing with our 2-2-1 trap," Antuono said. "Credit to our guys, we fought back. We did not shoot the ball like we normally shoot the ball.
"We had looks, they just didn't fall; they beat us."
Ellwood City finally tied the game at 22 with 2:06 remaining in the first half. Avonworth, though, closed the first half on an 8-3 run to forge a 30-25 buffer at the break.
"They're the No. 1 seed for a reason," Mancuso said. "We knew a little about them coming in. We knew they weren't going away.
"We wanted to play our game, hard-core defense and getting after it. We knew they would make a run. They're a very good team with very good players."
The Antelopes built a 35-28 advantage a little less than a minute into the second half. Ellwood City went on a 9-2 run to knot the count at 37 with 3:43 to go in the period when Steve Antuono, a son of the coach, split a pair of foul shots.
The game's last tie occurred at 39 with 2:33 to go in the third. Avonworth scored the final eight points of the third period for a 47-39 margin going to the fourth quarter.
The Antelopes netted the first four points of the final frame to cap the 12-0 run for a 51-39 advantage with 6:49 to go.
"It was quite the rollercoaster ride," Mancuso said. "We talk about basketball being a rollercoaster ride, full of highs and lows. When they went on a run, we would answer. It was a fun game to watch.
"We really thought if we could get it to 10 or 11 that we would have the advantage and we could hold it."
Caden Crizer's 3-pointer with 58 seconds left cut the Wolverines' deficit to 59-55. It was the closest the hosts would get the rest of the way. Peyton Faulkner hit a bucket for the Antelopes with 36 seconds left for 61-55 lead.
Avonworth then got a quick steal and Joseph Roth committed his fifth and final foul just two seconds later.
"It was crazy," Coach Antuono said of the back-and-forth nature of the game. "We still had opportunities to take a lead.
"It was one bad pass, to a missed shot, to a steal here or there. We couldn't get our feet under us."
Alexander Roth led Ellwood City with 17 points, while Steve Antuono and Joseph Roth tossed in 13 tallies apiece. Crizer followed with 12. Joseph Roth pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds and Crizer added six.
Carmichael scored a game-best 26 markers for Avonworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.