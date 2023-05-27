SHIPPENSBURG — Laurel High's Tori Atkins came up with silver in the 400 meter race at the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
The sophomore standout took second with a time of 56.41. She also placed fifth in the 200 meter race.
Another sophomore that walked away with hardware was Mohawk's Jaxon Schoedel. Schoedel captured bronze in the 3,200 meter race with a time of 9:15.66.
