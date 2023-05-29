SHIPPENSBURG — A pair of Lawrence County track and field standouts made quite a run at a gold medal Saturday.
Laurel’s Tori Atkins finished second place in the girls Class 2A 400 and Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel took third in the boys Class 2A 3200 in the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships. The meet was held at Shippensburg University.
Atkins, a sophomore, raced to a second-place time of 56.41 in the 400. The time is a school record, breaking her old mark set in the preliminaries (56.94).
“She’s already gone down an eighth of a second within a week,” Lady Spartans girls coach Alexandra Rice said. “In the prelims to the finals, she cut down over a half second.
“She definitely gave it all she had. You can tell. It’s great for her to have some competition. The sky is the limit. I think we can definitely get her to a gold medal. There’s a lot more training to come. Even in the workouts she’s always giving it her all. I’ve never seen her have a bad day yet.”
Schoedel, a sophomore, finished third in the boys Class 2A 3200 with a time of 9:15.66.
“Coming out of the mile (on Friday), Jaxon ran a good time,” Warriors coach Jared Stratton said. “He didn’t really run a good race. Jaxon was bummed.
“We were trying to get him to realize he’s physically as good as anybody. Only being a sophomore, he has only ran for 14 or 15 months. It’s amazing what he has done in that amount of time; he just runs. I went in, I told him it’s the mental aspect. Make good decisions. It’s just running in circles.”
Stratton said Schoedel broke his own school record by nearly 10 seconds on Saturday.
“His effort Saturday was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” Stratton said. “To finish third and shatter his school record by almost 10 seconds is amazing.
“It’s very cool to see all that hard work pay dividends. We still have two more years to go.”
This was Schoedel’s first trip to the state meet.
“He has a bright future,” Stratton said. “When he puts his mind to something, he can achieve big things. The future is very bright. His ambitions and goals are really, really strong.”
Atkins captured a medal in the 200, placing fifth in the 200 in 25.10.
“Fifth is great,” Rice said. “To go to states is impressive. She had a little bit of time in between the 400 and 200.
“To break out at 25.1 is impressive to me. She was sore after the 400. To get that time is great. She has a bright future ahead.”
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
The Wolverines’ 3200 relay team of Colten Crizer, Bradley Custer, Drew Steffler and Nick Wise finished 17th in 8:27.63.
LAUREL
The Spartans’ Ryan DiMuccio, a senior, took 15th place in the Class 2A shot put event with a toss of 46-4 1/2.
“Ryan did well,” Laurel boys coach Brian Cooper said. “He had some nice throws, it wasn’t a PR. But, it was close to one of his better throws.
“I thought he competed well. He had a great season. To make it to state in two events is no small task. He definitely stepped up and he had a great senior year.”
This was DiMuccio’s first trip to the state meet.
“He grew every year and he competed well all the time,” Cooper said. “He’s strong and explosive.”
Maddy Harding, a senior, finished 14th in the Class 2A pole vault with an effort of 10-0. Harding set the school record earlier in the season in the event at 11-2.
“Her jump wasn’t her best,” Rice said. “She gave it her all this season. Ten (feet) is great.”
Harding will continue her pole vault career collegiately at Slippery Rock University.
“We do have a couple of great pole vaulters upcoming,” Rice said. “She has some hard shoes to fill. She’s been great to coach.”
MOHAWK
Tristan Mort, a senior, finished 17th in the Class 2A shot put with a heave of 46-2 1/4.
“Tristan has been around for a few years,” Stratton said. “He really, over the last two weeks, has been throwing 41 or 42 feet. He really worked at it.
“Tristan is a big, strong kid and he really worked at his form. Just that he got there was a big surprise to me and him. That was the second-best throw he ever had and it was a real accomplishment for him.”
This was Mort’s first trip to the state meet.
“When he came out, he struggled at first,” Stratton said. “He qualified for the WPIAL meet as a sophomore.
“He struggled through a knee injury last year. I wasn’t sure if he would come back. He works tirelessly. He was our kind of voice throughout the season going through the team stuff. He got the guys ready to go; he’s a great kid.”
NESHANNOCK
Mark Daugherty, a sophomore, took 23rd in the Class 2A triple jump with a leap of 36-11 1/2. It was his first trip to the state meet.
“In anyone’s first time, theres’s a lot that goes beyond the competition,” Lancers coach Adam Held said. “It’s about getting it under your belt. It’s a good experience for him.
“The goal is to make it back next year and improve on that placement. He’s a young kid. He had a great season. He’s knocking on the door of our school record. Hopefully he can kick it in next year.”
Held is looking forward to Daugherty’s improvement.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Held said. “It’s going to be determined with the work he puts in. I think he’s the type of kid that will do those things, which is good.”
Aaralyn Nogay, a senior, posted a mark of 35-5 1/4 to place 11th in the Class 2A triple jump.
“She’s real consistent. Her marks were identical on all her jumps,” Held said. “It was a real consistent day for her.”
This was Nogay’s third trip to the state meet. Nogay will play softball collegiately at Bowling Green, an NCAA Division I school.
“The softball takes so much time for her,” Held said. “We take her when we can get her.
“I wish we could have got her on the medal stand. Softball is her first priority. Obviously, there’s going to be a hole to fill. The younger kids will look to step into that. She has special athletic ability. Division I athletic ability doesn’t grow on trees; she’s a great athlete.”
SHENANGO
Andy Demko, a senior, tossed the shot put 40-1 1/2 to place 22nd in Class 2A. It was Demko’s first trip to the state meet.
“Andy has been strong all year for us,” Wildcats boys coach Chris Vecenie said. “He didn’t have a great day. It was a tough way to end the season like that.
“He managed to get one in there at the end. He will take a lot home from the experience.
Demko will compete compete collegiately at Walsh (Ohio).
“Andy was part of a lot of special moments that we’ve had in the program,” Vecenie said. “He was a big contributor.”
Rachel Callahan, a sophomore, claimed 10th place in the Class 2A pole vault with a height of 10-0. It was her second trip to the state meet.
“I thought she competed really well,” Lady Wildcats coach John Montgomery said. “Her height was only six inches off of her personal record.
“The pole vault is an event that takes a lot of experience and reps.”
Maria Bryant, a junior, fired the shot put 35-8 3/4 to claim ninth place. This was her second trip to the state championship meet.
“Finishing ninth in the state is an honor,” Montgomery said. “It’s hard to finish ninth because you’re one place away from winning a medal. She has nothing to hold her head about. I’m really proud of her.”
Sarah Roe, a sophomore, captured 19th place in the Class 2A triple jump with a mark of 34-6.
“Sarah did well,” Montgomery said. “It wasn’t her season best. But, she did better than she expected to.
“All three girls, they work hard. They work year-round. I really think they will have a big year next season.”
WILMINGTON
Solomon Glavach, a senior, did not place in the Class 2A pole vault. Glavach, the District 10 champion, set the school standard earlier this season at 15-4. Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton won the state championship with an effort of 15-3.
Glavach missed his opening height of 14-3.
“If you miss your opening height, you don’t get a mark; you’re out of medal contention,” Greyhounds coach J.R. McFarland said. “It’s very unfortunate.
“Solomon has done a great job all year. We felt he was prepared. He had good warm-up jumps. He’s disappointed and we’re disappointed. But, that doesn’t take away from the fact he had a great senior season.”
This was Glavach’s third trip to the state meet. Last year, Glavach captured a fifth-place medal with an effort of 13-6.
“Everyone is optimistic at the state meet; they want to hit their top performance,” McFarland said. “A lot of times that doesn’t happen.
“You really hit the whole range at the state meet. We’re going to miss his productivity.”
