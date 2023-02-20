Laurel High’s Regan Atkins was on fire from the perimeter on Saturday.
Atkins buried seven 3-pointers to lead the second-seeded Lady Spartans’ girls basketball team to a 64-36 WPIAL Class 3A first-round home win over 15th-seeded Burrell.
The seven 3-pointers tied a school record for Laurel. Faith Gibson also hit seven 3-pointers in a game in 2018.
“I thought the kids were really focused and ready to go,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “We did a good job for four quarters.
“We played consistent and focused basketball. I was really happy with the balanced scoring attack and the way they executed offensively and defensively that set the tone for us.”
Laurel (21-2) will square off against seventh-seeded Keystone Oaks (16-7) on Wednesday.
Atkins scored 21 of her game-high 34 points in the first half. She made five of her 3-pointers in the first half.
“She’s really been playing with a lot of confidence,” Marcantino said of Atkins. “She has really improved so much. She’s been shooting the 3 and she’s been mixing it up with the mid range.
“Regan has been taking it to the hole, too. She’s tough on the defensive end. She’s improved her overall game.”
Danielle Pontius posted 12 points for the Lady Spartans and Joselyn Fortuna followed with eight.
The Lady Spartans led 18-8 after one quarter and 38-22 at halftime. Laurel carried a 49-29 advantage into the final frame.
“The girls were really into the moment and focused on the game at hand,” Marcantino said of the team’s strong start. “We got a great team effort right off the bat.
“The defense really got after it at the beginning of the game. I was very pleased with how they came out.”
Emily Wojtczak netted nine points to pace Burrell (10-13).
