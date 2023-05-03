Tori Atkins is not only setting records for the Laurel High girls track and field team, but she’s grown into a leader for the team.
On Wednesday, the sophomore dominated at the MAC Championship at Shenango High School and took first in all four events (100, 200, 400 meter race and 4x100 relay race) she raced in and helped lift her team to first place with a total of 80 points. Atkins was also named track and overall MVP at the meet.
“I’m proud of it,” Atkins said of the win. “I worked hard all week so I’m glad that it paid off. I push myself in practices so I’m glad it paid off in the meets and I got those times.”
“She’s always consistent. Her performance is always great,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said. “Her 400 is always under a minute which is spectacular to have, especially at her age.”
With slightly different weather conditions on Saturday, Atkins still shined and placed first in the 100, 200, 400 meter races and the 4x100 relay in the Tri-County Championship. She took co-track and co-overall MVP honors as well.
“I’m glad. I’m proud of it,” Atkins said of winning the Tri-County meet. “I like the weather. It wasn’t bad.”
“She’s very consistent even though the weather was different,” Rice said. “She still had that 400 in under a minute. The way she runs the 400, she strides the first two and gives it all she has in the second two. To run it that way and still have that time under a minute is very impressive.”
For her efforts, Atkins was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Todd and Theresa Atkins, the sophomore has been competing in track and field since the eighth grade. She credits her older sister, Brooke Atkins, for getting her involved in the sport.
Rice commented on if Tori Atkins had grown into a leadership role yet for the Lady Spartans.
“She’s definitely a leader right now,” Rice said. “I think even the older kids look up to her. Her work ethic and her positive attitude — it’s great. She’s a great athlete to be able to coach.”
Tori Atkins currently holds three school records in the 100 (12.38), 200 (25.17) and 400 (57.17) races. She also holds the 4x100 relay record (50.38) with her sister Regan Atkins and teammates Joselynn Fortuna and Maddy Harding.
“I’m very excited to see what I can do in the future,” Tori Atkins said when it comes to records. “Considering what I’ve done so far, I’m excited to see (what’s next).”
“I think she’s got a lot more in her still,” Rice said. “We’re only seeing the beginning of her. Get used to hearing her name a lot. We’ll see what’s to come. I’m excited.”
Tori Atkins talked about her record-holding relay team.
“We have a great dynamic,” Tori Atkins said. “We all work hard together and we work together very well. I’m glad that we could do that.”
“They all work together very well,” Rice said of her 4x100 relay team. “Every single one of them, not just (Tori). Communication is key with them. They’re always talking with each other, seeing what they can improve on and what they can do better. It’s a great relay to put together and have.”
Tori Atkins is competing one last time alongside her sister Regan Atkins, a senior. The sisters also competed alongside each other this season in volleyball and basketball.
“It’s special,” Tori Atkins said. “Having that bond as sisters and being able to compete together...it’s nice.”
Tori Atkins said she doesn’t think anything needs improved for Laurel’s girls track and field team and added, “I think we all just work very hard. Our coaches coach us well. We’ve just been doing very well.”
Tori Atkins commented that she wants to compete for a WPIAL championship again and go on to compete for a state title as well.
Tori Atkins said her favorite race to compete in is the 200, but Rice said if she had to place her in any race to win gold for the team it would be, “The 400. First of all, I really like to watch her run it. It’s amazing to see. It doesn’t seem real when she’s running it. Again, getting that 400 under a minute is great for us. She’s so far ahead of the other girls that run it.”
This is Rice’s first year as a coach for the Laurel girls track and field team. She said her first impression of Tori Atkins was, “Wow. I’m lucky to be coaching her,” adding, “In my first year, I get this kind of athlete. With her mindset and work ethic, it’s awesome to experience that.”
Tori Atkins praised Rice.
“She’s amazing,” Tori Atkins said. “We love her. She’s very good.”
Rice commented on what Tori Atkins brings to the team during practices and meets.
“She always comes to practice with a positive mindset. She has a smile on her face; she does what she’s told. I really admire that,” Rice said. “She’s always running four events at her meets. She gives it her all in every event and I don’t think I’ve heard her complain once at all in the entire season. That’s saying a lot about her.”
Tori Atkins is currently undecided on a college, but said she hopes to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.