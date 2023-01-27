The Laurel High girls basketball team celebrated Regan Atkins reaching a milestone of 1,000 career points prior to its game against Mohawk on Thursday.
Atkins went on to pace the Lady Spartans with a game-high 20 points to defeat Mohawk, 59-39, in WPIAL Class 1-3A action.
“That was a team-offensive game. We moved the ball really well and, overall, our defense led to a lot of our offensive points. I think as a team we just did really well,” Atkins said. “I don’t know why but we always start out slow. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if we don’t come out with enough energy or what. Usually, it’s our third quarter that we come out and make a big run, but today it was our second quarter. I think we just picked up on the (defense) and we had more ball pressure which in turn made turnovers for (Mohawk).”
The win bumped Laurel’s undefeated record in the section to 6-0.
“What a nice celebration and well deserved. She has done such a fantastic job,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said of Atkins. “Ever since her ACL surgery last year, (you) couldn’t ask for a better life lesson in the way she worked hard, was very humble, helped everyone out and then came back and played better than ever. What a catalyst she is on defense for us. She just does a fantastic job and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The first quarter of the game started out slow before Mohawk’s (3-3 section, 11-7 overall) Alexa Kadilak netted a 3-pointer for the first basket of the game with 5:05 remaining in the quarter.
“It’s a tough loss. I give credit to Laurel. They’re a really good team, they played hard and they made more plays than us tonight,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said of the loss. “We’ll learn from it, we’ll get back in the gym, we’ll learn from this loss and get better from it.”
The long shots weren’t working for Laurel (6-0, 15-1) so the team switched to long passes and attacking the rim to end the first quarter with a 9-7 lead over Mohawk.
“I think the pressure kind of helped us and we got a couple to get us loosened up a little bit,” Marcantino said. “It wasn’t falling early. Johnna (Hill) had a little trouble hitting the shot tonight. She’s been fantastic for us. I told her, ‘It looks like a teacup out there,’ but she did very well.”
Kadilak led Mohawk in scoring with 11 points while Erynne Capalbo had 10 of her own.
“Both of those girls — they’re players,” Moncrief said of Kadilak and Capalbo. “Those two girls gave it all they could tonight and played hard for us. I appreciate the effort they gave us tonight.”
The shots started sinking for Laurel in the second quarter. The Lady Spartans posted 22 points to Mohawk’s 5 in the second to enter halftime with a 31-12 lead.
“We usually make a couple of adjustments. We didn’t have to make a lot of adjustments. I thought we were doing well,” Marcantino said of halftime adjustments. “I thought some of the shots didn’t fall but I thought they were good shots. I thought we could’ve got it moving a little more and get it closer. We always talk about the next play and I thought they did a good job. They missed a couple, they got back, got a steal and got some easy ones so it helped us out.”
Laurel kept the defensive pressure going in the third quarter to grab a 23-point lead over the Lady Warriors.
“I just told them at halftime, ‘We have to continue to pressure and this team will make a run so we have to continue to pressure,’ and they did that,” Marcantino said. “Usually that third quarter is ours so we really take pride in coming out and being ready to go in that third quarter.”
Tori Atkins had the defensive role of guarding Capalbo, one of Mohawk’s top scorers, at the basket.
“She did a fantastic job. She’s been doing a fantastic job on Erynne Capalbo,” Marcantino said of Tori Atkins. “(Capalbo’s) really hard inside and she’s a very skilled player. I just think she did a good job fronting her and everyone helped out with her inside. I think it was a good team effort, but Tori’s been fantastic. She is still learning the post position, playing post defensively and also playing inside offensively. That stuff will all get better and I think she’ll keep improving.”
With less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Marcantino and Moncrief pulled their starters. Mohawk outscored Laurel in the fourth, 18-15.
The Lady Spartans will travel to Neshannock while Mohawk will host Beaver Falls to compete in WPIAL Class 1-3A action on Monday. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but Mohawk’s is subject to change due to searching for a junior varsity opponent.
