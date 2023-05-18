SLIPPERY ROCK — Several Lawrence County track and field competitors stood out among the rest at the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A individual championships on Wednesday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Laurel High’s Tori Atkins successfully defended her WPIAL 2A crowns in the 200 and 400 meter races with times of 24.89 and 57.28, respectively. The sophomore captured a personal record in the 200.
Atkins also won silver in the 100 meter dash with a personal record of 12.20.
“It feels really good to go back-to-back and win both,” Atkins said. “Going second here in the 100 made me want to meter more in the 200, but it felt good. I was feeling good. I was ready, nervous, but I was ready.”
“She ran six events today which is crazy and PR’d in most of them,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said of Atkins. “She definitely keeps improving. We keep pushing her. To win back-to-back last year and this year — it’s well deserved. She works for it.”
Atkins helped her 4x100 relay team consisting of Maddy Harding, Regan Atkins and Joselynn Fortuna place fifth (50.38) and secure a spot in the PIAA championship.
“We have our whole 4x1 relay going (to states) which is exciting instead of just a couple of individuals.” Rice said. “We have Josey, Maddy, Regan and Tori. So, that will be nice. We’ll have Maddy in the pole vault as well, Tori in all of her events and Regan and Johnna (Hill) in javelin. We have a good bunch going.”
Atkins wasn’t the only competitor from Laurel to secure gold. Laurel’s Brady Cooper won gold in the Class 2A discus event with a throw of 160-11 which was a personal record for the senior.
“It’s unbelievable,” Cooper said on winning gold. “A lot of hard work was put into it. I’m just so happy it happened. Words just can’t describe what was put into it and how happy I am.”
Cooper, along with a majority of throwers, was competing in deceiving weather where the sun was shining, but the wind was constantly blowing in the earlier part of the day.
“They give you time to take your throw,” Cooper said. “I tried to wait as the wind died down. I really took my time and made sure I had the right conditions. It’s a beautiful day so it’s not that bad.”
New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner walked away with gold in the 100 meter race in the 3A classification.
“It feels really great,” Gardner said. “That’s what I was working for and I’m glad I achieved it.”
In the semifinals of the 100 meter race, Gardner took second while Canon McMillan’s Austyn Winkleblech took first.
“In semis when (Austyn Winkleblech) ran a 10.62, I’m not going to lie, I was a little scared,” Gardner said. “At the end of the day, we’re all here to compete. I was really confident. I continued to do me and said we’ll see the outcome.”
The sophomore managed to defeat Winkleblech in the finals with a time of 10.70 to win gold and earn a chance to compete at the PIAA championships.
Story continues below video
“It feels great actually,” Gardner said on advancing to states. “I’m happy to compete with more people around PA and not just the little ones close by. I’m happy to race against the best.”
Gardner was also a member of New Castle’s 4x100 relay team with Nate McKnight, Tyler Leekins and Kyrell Harris that placed second with a time of 42.53.
Shenango’s Andrew Demko took 2A silver in the shot put event with a toss of 49-0. Demok was happy with the outcome and added he was glad to, “Come out here and compete today and get a second place for the team.”
Shenango’s Rachel Callahan won silver of her own in the pole vault at 10-0. The second place recorded was a personal record for Callahan who has just been getting back into competing due to an ankle injury.
“It’s exciting. I vaulted higher this year than I did last year,” Callahan said. “The competition got better. I’m still happy. (Elizabeth Michael) is a great girl, the girl who won, so I’m really excited.
“I was hurt most of the year with my ankle. I got a shot in my ankle less than two weeks ago so I’ve been training hard this past week really to get here because I haven’t been vaulting very well. To get second is really special.”
Shenango’s Maria Bryant and Michael Othites both won bronze in the shot put and discus events, respectively. Bryant had a toss of 37-2.25 and Othites had a throw of 157-5.
“I was really competing out there,” Othites said. “It came down to the wire; last throw. The top three was going back and forth the whole time. It came down to that last throw.”
Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel claimed bronze in the 1600 meter race (4:26.33) and silver in the 3200 (9:24.87). This was the sophomore’s first time competing at the championship.
“We went out fast. Obviously it was a fast race because at the WPIAL you have all kinds of good guys here. But, it definitely went out slower than we were expecting,” Schoedel said. “My time that I ran here was 4:26. It’s two second slower than my personal record. It’s quite strange to not PR at the WPIAL (championship) when there’s so much good competition, but I’m happy. We’re going to states — me and the guys who were up there on the podium.”
Mohawk’s Tristan Mort placed third in the 2A shot put event with a toss of 48-5 which was a personal record for the senior.
Laurel’s Ryan DiMuccio, a senior, had a personal record launch of 154-4 in the javelin event to win 2A silver while fellow teammate Regan Atkins, a senior, picked up bronze in the event at 119-2.
“It just felt good,” DiMuccio said. “This year wasn’t really looking the best and the last few weeks they’ve been flying well. It was a nice feeling. It wasn’t ideal wind. You like a little bit of a headwind, but it was coming in from the back so you just have to make due.”
This was Regan Atkins’ first year competing in javelin.
“I didn’t really have any expectations let’s say,” Atkins said on her first year competing. “I exceeded my expectations and that’s really all I could ask for. My parents wanted me to run track and I ran track and I used to play football when I was little so the coaches were like, ‘Okay, that’s kind of the same idea and you have a good arm. Let’s try it,’ and that’s pretty much how I got into jav.”
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Delaney Sturgeon took second place in the 2A high jump event with a personal record of 5-2.
