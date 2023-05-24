Four Lawrence County track and field competitors returned home with gold from the District 7 and District 10 WPIAL Class 2A and 3A individual championships, and punched a ticket to the state championship in the process, at Slippery Rock University.
At the District 7 championship, Laurel High’s Tori Atkins won first place in the 200 and 400 meter races. She captured a personal record in the 200.
Laurel’s Brady Cooper captured a personal record and gold the same day as Atkins in the discus event. New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner dominated the 100 meter race in the 3A classification on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach took the District 10, Class 2A title in the pole vault event. All four of the Lawrence County competitors automatically advance to the PIAA Track and Field Championship meet being held on Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
For their efforts, Atkins, Cooper, Gardner and Glavach were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Tori Atkins
Atkins had the very successful day at the District 7, Class 2A championships. The sophomore successfully defended both 200 and 400 meter race titles she won last year.
Atkins took gold in the 200 meter and 400 meter races with times of 24.89 and 57.28, respectively.
“I know she feels great about it. We’re training hard this week to perform well at states so we’ll see how it goes,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said. “We’re really seeing something special here. Her secret...I don’t know if she has a secret. I know she always trains hard and gives her all at the practices. The rest just comes.”
Rice said that they plan to take Atkins out of the 100 meter race at states that she also qualified for after taking silver in the individual championship.
“I think she’s very excited. She’s going to give it all she has. We’re taking her out of the 100 so she can focus on the three other events,” Rice said. “We really think we can push her more in the 200, 400 and obviously the 4x1 has some potential. We want her to be able to run her best in those events so we want to conserve her energy. You’d have to check me, but she’s ranked fifth in the state for the 200 and second in the 400 with a 57:28. That 400, I’m hoping she’ll get pushed a little bit.”
Rice said she’s hoping to see the standout sophomore podium in the 400 and 200 meter races at states and said, “
“We’re doing a lot more focused workouts on perfecting her start and training her for the 400. We’re running longer distances than she’s used to.”
Brady Cooper
Atkins wasn’t the only competitor from Laurel to walk away with gold at the District 7 championship. Laurel’s Cooper, a senior, won gold in the Class 2A discus event with a toss of 160-11.
“We’re very happy for him to be able to perform at that stage. There was a lot of good competition and we knew he’d have to throw his best to win it,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “He stepped up and performed at a high level in a couple of different occasions. We’re very happy and excited for him to do that.”
Brian Cooper is Brady Cooper’s father as well as coach. Brian Cooper said he was proud, “Not only as his dad, but as his coach seeing how much hard work he put in it. He threw in the offseason, all through football season and he’s done all those extra things. We’re excited and happy for him, but pretty proud of him for putting in the work and seeing him accomplish his goals.”
Brain Cooper said preparation for the WPIAL championship and now the State championship have remained the same.
“It’s the same as far as when we get closer to the WPIAL championship and state meet — just cutting down on the number of throws and quality to make it more realistic,” Brian Cooper said. “You go through the ups and downs and he came from a down stretch. For him to come back in that moment and seize that opportunity says a lot about him as an athlete.”
Making it to the state championship is the real finish line for Brady Cooper, according to Brian Cooper.
“I go back to what my coach used to tell me, ‘Everything is gravy if you make it the state meet,’” Brian Cooper said, adding, “’Enjoy the moment and seize the opportunity you have. You’ve gone through the biggest pressure trying to get here.’”
Kaevon Gardner
New Castle’s Gardner dominated in the Class 3A 100 meter race on Wednesday. The sophomore standout walked away with gold in the 100 with a time of 10.70.
“It was a great race. I’ll be honest I wasn’t surprised,” New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic said of Gardner winning gold. “He competed well all year. Anytime we went somewhere he showed up. Although the competition was fierce, his expectation going into the race was he was going there to win it.”
A semifinal result didn’t deter Gardner from winning the race. Gardner took second in the semifinals while Canon McMillan’s Austyn Winkleblech too first.
“I think Kaevon was a little taken aback by it,” Shaftic said of the semifinal results. “The great thing about the kid is, honestly, I think that motivated him. He doesn’t shy away from competition. I think he seeks it out and he wants to compete.”
Gardner took the gold home while Winkleblech took silver. Now, Gardner has his eyes on larger competition at the state level.
“We had a good conversation today (about states). Through our conversation, we talked about even though it’s a prelim Friday morning...it’s a final,” Shaftic said. “We have to treat it like a final. We talked about the athletes that show up there and take care of the little things, that have their mind in the right place, to get the best warmup in and get through the athletes and onto the next day. Our job is to focus on that specific race on Friday. We can’t worry about it if we don’t get through. That’s where complete concentration is at.”
Shaftic said preparation hasn’t changed for states aside from some block work. What does the sophomore’s future look like, according to Shaftic?
“He’s a sophomore who’s had a tremendous amount of success. I can only imagine him to get better,” Shaftic said. “He’s coachable and works very hard. I think he wants to excel. I don’t think he’s satisfied winning the WPIAL championship. He has his sights set on bigger things. I don’t doubt he’s going to get them over the next couple of years if not this year.”
Solomon Glavach
Wilmington’s Glavach has had a very successful year in the pole vault event and he capitalized on that year on Saturday in the District 10, Class 2A individual championship. Glavach won gold in pole vault event with a height of 14-6.
“It’s always an honor to win a district title. It doesn’t matter which district you’re in,” Wilmington coach JR McFarland said. “We’re very happy for Solomon that he won the district title. He’s done a great job for us all year in the pole vault. He’s gone over 15 feet half-a-dozen times. He’s been in some big meets like Pine Richland (Invitational). We’re excited for him about going back to the state meet. This will be his third year at the state.”
McFarland said he didn’t get to see Glavach too much on Saturday because the pole vault event was held inside due to weather.
“I wanted to see him vault, but they got through before we were done at the track,” McFarland said. “I think (states is) another big meet and he’s been in big meets before. I think he’ll take that like he would any other meet and do his very best.”
Glavach has been on a continual streak of breaking Wilmington’s pole vault records and making them his own along with meet records this season. What is the key to senior’s success, according to McFarland.
“The secret to any pole vaulter’s success...you start young and vault a lot,” McFarland said. “That’s what he’s done. Our pole vault coach is Hailey Hall, she’s done a tremendous job with him. She’s been through the thick and thin. He vaults pretty much full time.”
