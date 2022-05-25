Several Lawrence County athletes shined at the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championship on May 18.
Shenango’s Will Patton and Emma Callahan both grabbed gold in the shot put and discus events while breaking records in the process. Laurel’s Tori Atkins claimed two gold medals in the 400 and 200 at Slippery Rock University.
For their efforts, Atkins, Callahan and Patton were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week, alongside Gabby Perod, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Callahan was able to take home two gold medals and hold the WPIAL girls shot put record. The previous record for girls shot put was made in 2006 at a throw of 49-06.50 by Allyn Laughlin.
Callahan had a throw of 50-08 to break the district record and take gold. Callahan also claimed gold in discus (127-00).
“I’m just really ecstatic that it happened. It’s happening at the right time,” Callahan said at the meet on Wednesday. “God be to glory for that. Me and my dad (throws coach Matt Callahan) have been working so hard this season just trying to gauge our peak at the right time. It’s nice to see the 50 foot is coming at the right time.”
Callahan was able to take the gold in discus on her final throw. She said that her and her coach always discus the last throw as the, “best one.”
Callahan wasn’t the only competitor from Shenango to break a record and bring home multiple gold medals.
Will Paton took gold in the discus event with a throw of 171-02; broke the previous WPIAL record of 170-04 made back in 2015 by Dom Westby.
“The old record was 170, four inches. I think I was a little over 171,” Patton said at the meet on Wednesday. “It’s something I’ve been chasing since I was a freshman so it feels good to break that. I’m pumped up for states.”
Patton also grabbed gold in the shot put event with a throw of 50-01.25.
Rain didn’t deter Patton in the throwing events. He commented that practicing in the rain and snow prepared him for the events.
Atkins, a freshman, also won two golds in the WPIAL 2A track and field championship.
Atkins broke her school record in the 400 with a time of 57.34. Later in the day, Atkins would win the 200 dash with a time of 26.63 while the temperature was in the 50s with fluctuating rainfall.
“It feels really good,” Atkins said at the meet on Wednesday. “I’m really excited. I’m going to keep working hard at practices. Honestly, this temperature is pretty good for me, other than the rain I like it. It was pretty good today. I want to do the best I can with the competition and place pretty well.”
