Sydney Arrow was victorious in the Youngstown Tennis League’s 12 and under championship on Wednesday. Arrow, who resides in Neshannock Township, won the girls’ single title after defeating Taylor Griswold in the final, 8-4.
Arrow played alongside eight other teammates played for Pearson Park in the Youngstown Tennis Travel League. The travel league is five weeks long and Arrow competed against teams from Boardman, Mahoning, Poland, Butler and Trumbull County.
“This league has been around for close to 40 years,” Neshannock High coach Chuck Dess said. “It has several players that play USTA and local tournaments as well. It’s a great league for our kids who currently play on the high school teams, as well as a great feeder program into our high school program.”
Aside from being Neshannock’s tennis coach, Dess is also the director of tennis at Pearson Park.
“We definitely needed some form of competition throughout the summer,” Dess said. “I was involved with the league for about 16 years at previous clubs. I’m glad we are able to stay involved in the league through Pearson Park. All the kids did a great job and showed improvement throughout the summer. Hopefully, this will be a great springboard into next summer.”
