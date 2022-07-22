The sister team of Maddie and Sydney Arrow came up victorious in the Youngstown Tennis League 12 and under doubles championship on Wednesday.
The Arrow duo defeated Squaw Creek Avalon, 8-2, in the final held at the Boardman Swim Club.
The younger Arrow, Sydney, defeated her opponent from Boardman, 6-2, to take the 10 and under singles championship.
The sisters played alongside 13 other teammates for the Pearson Park Tennis League for this summer’s Youngstown Tennis Travel League. The league lasts five weeks with teams competing from Boardman, Canfield, Poland, Liberty and Trumbull County.
“This league has been around for close to 40 years. It has several players that play USTA and local tournaments as well,” Pearson Park head coach and director of tennis Chuck Dess said. “It’s a great league for our kids who currently play on the high school teams, as well as a great feeder program into our high school program.
“We definitely needed some form of competition throughout the summer. I was involved with the league for about 14 years. I’m glad we were able to get back into the league through Pearson Park. All the kids did a great job and showed improvement throughout the summer. Hopefully, this will be a great springboard into next summer.”
Dess also coaches the girls and boys teams at Neshannock High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.