The Shenango High volleyball team rolled to the WPIAL Section 1-2A championship this season.
Three Lady Wildcats — Ashley DeCarbo, Emilee Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin — helped key the team’s success. They also earned section all-star recognition.
Fedrizzi served 341 points. Rubin recorded a .453 kill percentage with 62 blocks and 496 kills.
DeCarbo delivered 257 digs and 742 passes.
Reese Bintrim and Joselynn Fortuna captured all-star status from Laurel, while Jenna Glies and Mairan Haggerty earned all-star mention from Neshannock.
Bintrim bagged 212 kills, 88 blocks and 42 aces for the Lady Spartans, while Fortuna followed with 531 assists, 18 blocks and 44 aces.
Haggerty posted 323 kills with 253 service points for the Lady Lancers. She added 51 aces. Glies garnered 218 digs and 284 service markers, including 56 aces.
WPIAL SECTION 1-2A ALL-STARS: Reese Bintrim, Laurel (5-11, Sr., MH); Kailyn Connelly, Beaver (6-2, Fresh., MH); Ashley DeCarbo, Shenango (5-6, Sr., L); Emilee Fedrizzi, Shenango (5-8, Sr., OH); Josey Fortuna, Laurel (5-8, Sr., S); Jenna Glies, Neshannock (5-3, Sr., L); Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock (6-1, Sr., OH); Chloe List, Beaver (6-1, Jr., OH); Zoe Ringer, Beaver (5-8, Soph., S); Kylee Rubin, Shenango (5-11, Sr., OH).
