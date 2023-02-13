(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated for Wednesday’s print edition).
Twelve Lawrence County high school basketball teams learned their WPIAL postseason fate Monday afternoon.
Three of those teams earned a No. 1 seed.
Seven boys teams around the district and five more from the girls received the news of their seed and upcoming opponent.
The New Castle High boys claimed the lone top seed in the boys field for area teams. The Red Hurricane (20-2) will host eighth-seeded Norwin (13-8) at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Class 6A semifinals.
An attempt to reach New Castle coach Ralph Blundo for comments prior to Monday’s game against Berlin Brothersvalley was unsuccessful.
On the girls side, Shenango (Class 2A) and Union (1A) also captured a top seed.
The Lady Wildcats (18-4) will entertain 16th-seeded Carmichaels (8-14) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lady Scots (15-6) earned a first-round bye and will take on the winner of the West Greene-Leechburg matchup at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Union.
The Laurel (6-15) boys take the court first among county teams, doing so at 7 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Bentworth (12-10).
A trio of Class 3A girls matchups are set for noon Saturday. Second-seeded Laurel (20-2) will host Burrell (10-12), third-seeded Neshannock (16-6) will entertain Charleroi (11-9) and Mohawk (14-8) will travel to Apollo-Ridge (19-3).
Three boys Class 3A tilts are set for 7 p.m. Monday. Ellwood City Lincoln (15-7), seeded 12th, will visit fifth-seeded Deer Lakes (13-8). Fourth-seeded Mohawk (19-3) will host 13th-seeded Derry (11-9). Second-seeded Neshannock (16-5) welcomes 15th-seeded Keystone Oaks (9-13).
“I’m excited for our guys,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “We felt after Friday’s win (over Mohawk) we would be anywhere from 2 to 4 (seed). To see us get the two seed, that win had a lot to do with it.”
The Lady Lancers won the WPIAL and PIAA championships last year in Class 2A. Neshannock lost Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts to graduation from that team.
“I like the fact we are playing well on both ends of the floor and doing a lot of good things rebounding wise and taking care of the ball,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “Defense is going to win games, but rebounding is going to win you championships.
“We’ve been taking care of all facets of the game the last eight games. We haven’t been turning it over, which is key. The kids have a better understanding of turning it over and it resulting in points really hurts you. I like where we are in that area of the game. We can play, six, seven or eight people. We’ll work some different situations. If we have some people not shooting it well, we can turn to other people; that’s what you need come crunch time.”
The eighth-seeded Shenango boys will host ninth-seeded Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in a Class 2A clash.
“We lost a couple of tough ones late in the season,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said of the team’s momentum. “The Aliquippa game, we were right there. We believe we can play with anyone.
“Our guys are mentally ready to go. They’re excited about the playoffs.”
The Union boys earned the No. 2 seed and a bye in Class 1A. The Scotties will host the winner of the Aquinas Academy-Jefferson-Morgan matchup at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
“This is always a fun time of the year,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “The energy is up. Practices are more intense.
“After Saturday (against Shenango), what I saw defensively, I was really pleased with that. We’re pushing the ball and doing the things we need to do.”
Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini, a senior, broke the WPIAL all-time scoring record earlier this year. Union eliminated the Crusaders in Cugini’s sophomore season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.