Lisa Antuono has around 10 years of experience coaching cross country and she's looking to resume coaching the sport for Union High.
Antuono, a Quigley Catholic High School and West Virginia University graduate, was hired Wednesday with a 7-1 vote from the Union school board. Arin Biondi was absent from the vote and John Bertolino was the lone vote against Antuono's hiring.
"I'm an avid runner so I enjoy running and it's something I always enjoyed," Antuono said. "This position came back up again and I'm excited."
Antuono teaches fourth grade at Union and will be replacing Anne McGowan.
"Anne used to coach track and field, too, and I coached with Anne. I know her real well," Antuono said. "The position opened up last year and we were thinking about splitting it, but she just did it for her last year because she done track and I figured I'd step in after she was finished. Anne and I used to run together."
Union's 2023 cross country team consisted of just three runners.
"It's always been a small team, but I just encourage the kids to come out and run to just be healthy; to stay in shape," Antuono said. "I'm going to try and get some of the younger kids. I teach fourth grade and I tell the younger kids about running. Our school's so small obviously and they like to do multiple sports so I'm going to try and work around that and have early A.M. practices so they can still go to volleyball after school. You see our track team is the same way. We've always had small numbers. If we can get a couple of kids out, compete and enjoy it...that's great."
Some runners have already been receptive to Antuono's hiring.
"Kylie (Fruehstorfer), I talked to her. Some of the younger girls came down to see me at the end of the school year and said, 'We heard you're going to be our cross country coach?'" Antuono said. "It's effective July 1. I teach summer school so I talked to Dr. (Michael) Ross and Mr. (Rob) Nogay and they said we can get some information out and a ParentSquare. If they put it on the ParentSquare the entire school gets the message if anyone's interested (in competing in cross country)."
What will be Antuono's coaching philosophy for the upcoming season?
"I just want the kids to work hard, to have fun and just feel good about themselves," she said. "Running is a tough sport because that's all you do — run. I don't want them to be discouraged, but try to go out and feel good about themselves."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.