Jeff Shaftic met Paul Sanders around a decade ago.
The New Castle High School cross country coach, Shaftic was trying to create an award when Sanders approached him 10 or 11 years ago. Sanders, a New Castle running star who won the first individual state championship in school history, wanted to honor his high school coach, Austie Cowmeadow.
Sanders told Shaftic a story about how New Castle competed in a Mercer County meet one year when Cowmeadow noticed the Hickory runners were wearing inappropriate shoes.
“So, (Cowmeadow) went back to New Castle and he got them all shoes,” Shaftic said. “In the WPIAL championships, Hickory beat them in the shoes he bought. He was showing how selfless Austie was and that’s who Paul was. He was always trying to help young people on the running field.”
Sanders, a standard for excellence in the sport of cross country and coaching, died Jan. 19. He was 82.
The week before his passing, Sanders was honored at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House when school officials hung his banner commemorating the 1956 WPIAL and PIAA titles he claimed during his senior year at New Castle.
“For the whole community and New Castle, especially for us, Paul was the beginning of the success of the program and always will be the standard of what success will be,” Shaftic said. “To dedicate his life to coaching, he’ll be sadly missed.
“I’d say over the last decade I got to know him well,” Shaftic said. “I’m better for having known him. New Castle should be very proud he was one of ours.”
At New Castle as a senior, Sanders won the 1956 PIAA Class 3A individual title. Sanders went on to Westminster College and ran cross country four years and went on to be a national top-10 finisher twice.
He moved to Sharon in 1961 and served as the head coach of the cross country and track teams while teaching at Hermitage Middle School.
Losing an opening dual-meet in his coaching season of 1969, Sanders was not deterred and claimed 52 straight dual wins after.
He served as the head coach or assistant from 1968-83 with his ‘68, ‘70 and ‘71 track teams going undefeated along with his 1970 and ‘71 teams in cross country going undefeated. The 1971 team won the District 10 cross country title.
Sanders led teams to six Mercer County championships — three in cross country and three in track.
Sanders trained numerous top runners, including Alex Kasich and Len Krichko, who are Mercer County Hall of Fame inductees.
Sanders was given his own spot in the Mercer County Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this year just days before his death.
He is also a member of the Lawrence County (1990) and Westminster College (1994) halls of fame.
In 2009, his name was attached to Paul Sanders Elite Eight boys and girls cross country teams, which include the top Lawrence County cross country runners every fall.
“He carried the torch for the New Castle High School,” New Castle Athletic Director Sam Flora said. “He ran cross country, he ran track and he was just an icon for sports at New Castle. He was a tremendous guy and he’s done a lot for cross country and track and he did a lot for Westminster.
“I’ve only been in his presence two or three times and he was a very humble guy and his tradition to New Castle was second to none. He talked very openly about being at New Castle and participating in sports.”
For more than 20 years Paul Sanders was a track and cross country official, for 21 years he was an aforementioned coach, and since 1956 he has and will always be a New Castle champion.
