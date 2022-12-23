Once again, Aliquippa cruised to the WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference title.
The Quips dominated the all-conference teams, too, and claimed nearly all of the special individual accolades: Offensive Player of the Year (Quentin Goode), Offensive Lineman of the Year (Neco Eberhardt), Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year (Naquan Crowder) and Coach of the Year (Mike Warfield).
No New Castle player earned first-team honors.
The Quips won their first 13 games en route to the program’s 19th WPIAL championship. The team hoped to defend its PIAA title, too, but dropped a 41-18 decision to Bishop McDevitt in the state title game. It ended the team’s winning streak at 25 games.
The Red Hurricane finished 0-7 in the Parkway and 1-9 overall in a rebuilding season. The team won its opener, 49-0, over Summit Academy, but dropped its final nine games.
PARKWAY CONFERENCE ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Wide Receivers: Jayvin Thompson (Central Valley), Sr.; D.J. Walker (Aliquippa), Sr.
Tackles: Naquan Crowder (Aliquippa), Sr.; Nick McCreary (Central Valley), Jr.; Shane Tuthill (West Allegheny), Sr.
Guards: Neco Eberhardt (Aliquippa), Sr.; Jason McBride (Aliquippa), Sr.
Center: Jackson Tonya (Central Valley), Sr.
Tight End: Matt Gerovac (Central Valley), Sr.
Quarterback: Quentin Goode (Aliquippa), Jr.
Running Backs: Brock Cornell (West Allegheny), Soph.; Bret FitzSimmons (Central Valley), Sr.; Tiqwai Hayes (Aliquippa), Soph.
Kicker: Serafino DeSantis (Central Valley), Sr.
Athlete: Nodin Tracy (West Allegheny), Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Jackson Tonya (Central Valley), Sr.; Jonas Halaja (Montour), Sr.; Jason McBride (Aliquippa), Sr.; Neco Eberhardt (Aliquippa), Sr.; Naquan Crowder (Aliquippa), Sr.
Inside Linebackers: Cameron Lindsey (Aliquippa), Jr.; Eric Davis (Blackhawk), Sr.
Outside Linebackers: Bret FitzSimmons (Central Valley), Sr.; Darius Moreland (Aliquippa), Sr.
Defensive Backs: D.J. Walker (Aliquippa), Sr.; Dontae Campagna (Blackhawk), Jr.; Brock Cornell (West Allegheny), Soph.; Jayvin Thompson (Central Valley), Sr.
Long Snapper: Tony Vazin (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Punter: C.J. Sonson (Montour), Sr.
Athlete: Nico Taddy (West Allegheny), Sr.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Wide Receivers: Brandon Banks (Aliquippa), Jr.; Daniel Batch (Montour), Soph.
Tackles: Jonas Halaja (Montour), Sr.; Chris Stone (Blackhawk), Sr.
Guards: Alonzo Labrie (Montour), Sr.; A.J. Hughes (West Allegheny), Jr.
Center: Braylon Wilcox (Aliquippa), Jr.
Tight Ends: Trent McKnight (Ambridge), Sr.; Jayace Williams (Aliquippa), Jr.
Quarterback: Antwon Johnson (Central Valley), Sr.
Running Backs: Austin Efthimiades (Chartiers Valley), Jr.; Malik Jefferson (New Castle), Jr.; John Tracy (Aliquippa), Soph.
Kicker: Brayden Lambert (West Allegheny), Sr.
Athlete: Keino Fitzpatrick (Montour), Sr.;
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Alonzo Labrie (Montour), Sr.; Shane Tuthill (West Allegheny), Sr.; Matt Gerovac (Central Valley), Sr.; Jayace Williams (Aliquippa), Jr.
Inside Linebackers: Hudson Clay (West Allegheny), Sr.; Malik Jeffereon (New Castle), Jr.
Outside Linebackers: Zach Ours (Blackhawk), Sr.; Nodin Tracy (West Allegheny), Sr.
Defensive Backs: Brandon Banks (Aliquippa), Jr.; Keino FitzPatrick (Montour), Jr.; Brock Janeda (Montour), Sr.; Lamont Payne (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Long Snappers: Bret FitzSimmons (Central Valley), Sr.; Calan Schrenker (Montour), Sr.
Punter: Joseph Krug (Chartiers Valley), Sr.
Athlete: Deniro Simpson (Central Valley), Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Quentin Goode (Aliquippa)
Defensive Player of the Year: Jackson Tonya (Central Valley)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Neco Eberhardt (Aliquippa)
Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year: Naquan Crowder (Aliquippa) and Jackson Tonya (Central Valley)
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield (Aliquippa)
