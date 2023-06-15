The 3B Barons are set to host Tri-State Collegiate League (Rust Belt League) rivals the Butler Blue Sox at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Flaherty Field.
The third league game between the in-division rivals will also have a food truck on site and the team will host Capable Kids LLC.
“We both have pretty good teams. It’s going to be a good baseball matchup for the viewers and everyone in attendance. As for the game itself, it’s a game that’s dedicated to Capable Kids who are in occupational therapy in Hermitage,” 3B Barons coach Eric J. Francis said. “They’re going to have kids who are there, clients can come to the game and run bases with the players. They’re going to have someone throw out of the first pitch. Everyone with Capable Kids will get in free. We’ll have face painting and there will be 50/50.
“We’ll have a food truck called Gravy Griddle who will actually be in New Castle for lunch downtown and they’re moving the truck up to the field for the game which starts at 5:30. They’ll be at our game the whole time.”
The 3B Barons (3-2 league, 4-3 overall) is in its second season with the Rust Belt League after forming last year. The team’s roster mostly is composed of Lawrence County natives.
Francis said the turnout for the games has been, “Very good,” adding, “We’ve had three home games and they went well between our fans and (the other team’s) fans. It’s pretty adequate. I figure once we move further into the summer more and people are out of school they’ll get the, ‘Okay, let’s get of the house,’ blues. We’ll be getting a lot more attendance. It becomes a fun event. Eighty-five percent of our team is from Lawrence County and the rest are from Mercer or Beaver. A lot of families get to come. That was the whole goal with this team. When you play in college, family members, friends and grandparents don’t get to see you play. This kind of give you that ability. I foresee a lot more of the friends in the community coming in the late June and early July games too.”
Aside from being a summer collegiate league, the 3B Barons and Francis also give lessons to players. Francis said the long-term goal with forming the team was getting players involved with giving lessons and helping further their career aspirations.
“This year, I have one player (Chase Tomko) on the roster who has started giving lessons. My goal in the long run is to turn our team into kind of a place where kids who want to become umpires; coaches or get an internship or credit toward college classes or toward work experience. I want them to use the Barons as a sports organization tool for all of the nuances and jobs departments that are involved in sports like coaching, administration and a whole realm of things.”
