Lawrence County can now throw its hat into the ring for the Tri-State Collegiate Baseball Summer League. The 3B Barons, a newly formed franchise, will compete against the Butler Iron Bucks in a doubleheader on Saturday at Flaherty Field.
“Around September, Chris Frye had received a phone call from the league which operates out of Youngstown and Butler,” 3B Barons coach and franchise owner Eric Francis Jr. said. “They caught wind that Flaherty Field was getting re-done and they wanted New Castle to add a franchise to their league. The proximity was applicable to the other teams being on the same highways.”
3B stands for Building Block Baseball.
The doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. but the opening ceremony will be held at 12:15 p.m. and Jack Zduriencik, former Seattle Mariners general manager, will throw out the first pitch.
Teams will play seven-inning doubleheaders and nine-inning single games.
The 3B Barons roster has 27 players who are playing baseball at the college level. Francis Jr. commented on creating the roster.
“Surprisingly not as hectic as I assumed getting the field was more of a challenge but the players are all freshman and sophomores,” Francis, Jr. said on assembling the roster. “Luckily, my uncle has a son, my cousin who’s 19 years old, and a lot of the players he played with growing up I coached and developed. They didn’t have a summer college ball; I had a lot of luck on my timing...almost perfect. I proactively went after these guys in September and getting confirmation on them on the roster.”
The 3B Barons assistant coach, Mark Elisco, commented on the roster and the opportunities this franchise team brings to Lawrence County.
“It’s an opportunity for Lawrence County to see high school guys and now they’re college players. I’m impressed with the level of talent Eric assembled,” Elisco said. “We played against the Butler BlueSox and they get a great following. They had 1,000 people the night we played out there.
“It’s a product for Lawrence County, it’s a form of entertainment and it’s something to do. To see all these guys from all the high schools playing around Lawrence County; now they’re on one team.”
Francis Jr. commented that he hopes to see a hard-fought battle on Saturday and talked about the team’s strengths and weaknesses.
“I would say our strength is our defensive depth,” Francis Jr. said. “We have two infielders available who are potential starters at every infield position from pitcher around to catcher. Our outfield is full of speed and strong arms. I’m confident we’re holding them at one or two. When our pitchers are healthy and ready to go.
“Weaknesses are arms. Pitchers are on different rehab schedules and they have different plans set forth from their college coaches. Dealing with that as a manager is pretty difficult. I would say my biggest weakness is having consistency on the mound.”
Elisco isn’t too worried about the pitching issues.
“We keep them to a pitch count because we understand their bread is buttered on their college teams,” Elisco said. “Eric’s very conscious of that. The thing is when you’re playing in a league like this and have back-to-back games, I told Eric, ‘As soon as you have enough pitching go get two more.’”
Members of the 3B Barons are: Joe Annarelli, Logan Ayres, Caelan Bender, Ethan Bintrim, Brett Bobin, Tino Campoli, Shane Cato, Isaac Criss, Frankie De Luca, Benny Dottle IV, Matthew Du Bois, Connor Evans, Ryan Gibbons, Nico Hall, Brady Hansen, Robert Herr, Nick Jacobs, Tyler Kamerer, Nathan Meeks, Ryan Perretti, J.A. Quahliero, Anthony Ryan, Mitchell Seymour, Hunter Stellato, Chase Tomko, Jake Vitale and Gabe Yanssens.
